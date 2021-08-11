From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Wesley J. Geissinger and Donna A. L. Baker, both of Spokane Valley.

Mitchell V. Massie and Amanda L. Baldwin, both of Spokane.

James R. Cahalan and Ashley A. Shofner, both of Spokane Valley.

Bennett J. Gagnon, of Spokane, and Emma J. Morris, of Newman Lake.

Scott J. Tetz and Kelsey L. Martell, both of Spokane.

Philippe Trottier and Jenee A. Halstead, both of Spokane.

Justin Fayant, of Liberty Lake, and Claire E. Sick, of Spokane Valley.

Chad A. Rueb and Jaime A. Bogan, both of Chattaroy.

Aleksandr Mazhan and Helen Levchenko, both of Cheney.

Jeffrey D. Walter and Erica S. Latenser Swenson, both of Spokane.

Cameron M. Villarreal and Jordyn C. Johnsen, both of Spokane.

Zachary A. Partridge and Theresa C. Friedrich, both of Spokane.

Joseph F. Riddle, of Spokane Valley, and Brooke N. McClurkin, of Liberty Lake.

Ethan A. Ferrel and Melanie M. Weigand, both of Phoenix.

Brett A. Walker, of Otis Orchards, and Stephanie A. Zeigler, of Spokane.

Dillon J. Jones and Kaylee C. Haydon, both of Spokane.

Taylor Baker and Ashley Densmore, both of Spokane.

Patrick F. Ferguson and Megan E. Lopez, both of Hacienda Heights, California.

James M. Babbitt and Beverly A. Enyeart, both of Spokane Valley.

Ryan R. Dashiell and Sarah J. Rebello, both of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Nathan Balston v. Anthony Anderman, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Jeffery E. Schreiner v. Tad A. Schmaltz, seeking quiet title.

Daniel Garabedian v. Jacob Gramstad, restitution of premises.

Stacey McBride v. Scott Masingale, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Michael G. Smith v. Charis S. Howser, et al., complaint for payment of creditor’s claim pursuant to RCW 11.40.100.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Sheree P. Gilkey, money claimed owed.

N.S. v. Inland Northwest Council Boy Scouts of America; Corporation of The Presiding Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; and Corporation of the President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Successors, complaint for damages.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company, et al,. v. Shawn A. Nesheim, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Sarah Bachman-Rhodes v. Cheney School District, complaint for sexual abuse, gross negligence, neglect and other damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Anderson, Arielle M. and Wall, William P.

Kindle, Kelly T. and Timothy L.

Lajiness, Sydney L. and Lukas T.

Galvan, Jose A. and Rhiannon L.

Burkhart, Tristessa M. and Chada, Harish R.

Coleman, Sarah N. and Matthew J.

Wilkin, Kayla-Anne and John D., III

Ripley, Rachelle F. and Cunningham, Matthew L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Joseph R. Dean, 44; $15 fine, six months in jail with credit given for 99 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Kyle T. Davis Jr., 24; $175 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, 57 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to four counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Jason D. Hill, 42; $400 restitution, 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Judge Tony Hazel

Michael J. Pilsch, 25; $1,500 restitution, 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Joseph D. Bendler, 53; nine days in jail, theft.

Thomas W. Clark, 39; three days in jail, second-degree trespass premises.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Brianna M. Schrader, 24; 90 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Joseph R. Teel, 33; 45 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Mark A. Wood, 59; 90 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating vehicle without ignition interlock.