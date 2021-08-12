Music calendar: Aug. 13-20

Inland Northeast Opera Truck – Performing Seymour Barab’s “Little Red Riding Hood.” Family-friendly. Bring blankets, picnics and chairs. Scheduled performances include: Friday, 4 and 6 p.m. at A.M. Cannon Park, 1511 N. Elm St.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Orchard Park, 20298 E. Indiana Ave., Liberty Lake. Free.

Stagecoach West – Country/classic rock/pop. Friday, 7-10 p.m. Spokane Valley Eagles, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 922-3433.

The Powers – Indie-folk/country. Friday, 7 p.m. Matchwood Brewing Co., 513 Oak St., Sandpoint. (208) 718-2739.

Balto – Indie rock. With the Holy Broke. Friday, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Brantley Gilbert – Country. Rescheduled from Aug. 13, 2020, to Aug. 13, 2021. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $59-$109. (509) 481-2800.

Snatched Tour featuring Dirtysnatcha and Autokorekt – EDM. With AyZiM, BNGRZ! and Luci Onze. Friday, 7:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $25. (509) 863-8098.

Bright Moments – Jazz trio. Friday, 8 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Haze – Rock. Friday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Ed Graves – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-2336.

Echoes Through the Canyon: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow and Yola – Rescheduled from June 6, 2020. Original tickets will be honored. Country. Saturday, 6 p.m. Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George. $93-$805. (509) 785-6262.

Smash Hit Carnival – Music, food and drinks. Cable Creek Band performs 2-4 p.m., followed by DJ Panda and Smash Hit. Saturday, 6-10 p.m. Stormin’ Norman’s Shipfaced Saloon, 12303 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 862-4852.

Rusty Jackson – Americana/country. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

The Cherry Sisters Revival – Old country and traditional. Saturday, 7-9 p.m. Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway, Uniontown. $15. (509) 229-3414.

Blake Braley – Funk/soul. Saturday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Itchy Kitty (postponed) – Punk. With Gotu Gotu and the Dilrods. Postponed due to high temperatures. Saturday, 8-11:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $10. (509) 863-8098.

Dammit Lauren – Rock. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Northbound – Bluegrass. Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene City Park, 415 Fort Grounds Drive, Coeur d Alene. Free. (208) 769-2252.

Shedroof Divide – Folk-rock/blues. Sunday, 2 p.m. Big Barn Brewing, 16004 N. Applewood Lane, Mead. (509) 238-2489.

Into the Drift – Pop/rock duo. Sunday, 3 p.m. 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Jimi Finn – Piano. Sunday, 5 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

The Powers – Indie-folk/country. Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. $15. (509) 927-9463.

John Firshi – Singer-songwriter. Sunday, 6 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Music on Mondays Concert Series: Pam Vankirk – Featuring original songs and covers by Pam Vankirk. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs and snacks. Monday, 6-7:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host Truck Mills invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Dr. Phil & The Enablers – Classic rock/blues. Tuesday, 6-8:30 p.m. Sherman Square Park, 316 Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 667-3162.

Son of Brad – Rock. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Mayhem at Cruisers – A night of metal. Featuring Dead Low, Desolate Blight, Crafting the Conspiracy and Farmacy. Doors at 7 p.m.; music at 8 p.m. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. $5. (208) 773-4706.

Cover 2 Cover – Cover band. Various genres. Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

LoGee – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Steven Wayne – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Carter Hudson – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 8 p.m. 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Too Broke for Sturgis Rally – Three days of live music, dance performances and a beer garden. Visit facebook.com/cruisersbikerbarandgrill for details. Thursday through Aug. 21A. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. (208) 773-4706.

Christy Lee – Country/rock duo. Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. $8. (509) 927-9463.

Sidetrack – Rock/country. Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Coeur d’ Alene Park, 2195 W. Second Ave. Free, donations accepted. (509) 625-6200.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. (509) 838-7815.

Grits and Glamour: Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis – Country. Thursday, 7 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $50. (800) 523-2464.

Truck Mills – Blues/folk/jazz. Thursday, 7 p.m. Matchwood Brewing Co., 513 Oak St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Parmalee (sold out) – Alternative rock/pop/country. Thursday, 7:30-11 p.m. Nashville North, 6361 W. Seltice Way, State Line. $20-$100. (208) 457-9128.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Thursday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Nicole Atkins – Singer-songwriter. Thursday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $18. (206) 499-9173.

Hannah Singling – Singer-songwriter. Thursday, 8-11 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Bemiss’ Music Under the Oaks – Family-friendly music by Jerry at Tricks. Aug. 20, 6-8 p.m. Hays Park, 1812 E. Providence Ave. Free.

Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra – Alternative rock, post-grunge. With guest Tonic. Aug. 20, 6 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $39-$89. (509) 481-2800.

Goodnight Suzie – Indie/pop. Aug. 20, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Dirty Betty – Rock. Aug. 20, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.