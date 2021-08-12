The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

A&E

Music calendar: Aug. 13-20

UPDATED: Thu., Aug. 12, 2021

Brandi Carlile performs during the "In Memoriam" section of the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Tuesday, March 9. The awards show airs on March 14 with live and prerecorded segments. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Rachel Baker rachelb@spokesman.com(509) 459-5131

Inland Northeast Opera Truck – Performing Seymour Barab’s “Little Red Riding Hood.” Family-friendly. Bring blankets, picnics and chairs. Scheduled performances include: Friday, 4 and 6 p.m. at A.M. Cannon Park, 1511 N. Elm St.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Orchard Park, 20298 E. Indiana Ave., Liberty Lake. Free.

Stagecoach West – Country/classic rock/pop. Friday, 7-10 p.m. Spokane Valley Eagles, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 922-3433.

The Powers – Indie-folk/country. Friday, 7 p.m. Matchwood Brewing Co., 513 Oak St., Sandpoint. (208) 718-2739.

Balto – Indie rock. With the Holy Broke. Friday, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Brantley Gilbert – Country. Rescheduled from Aug. 13, 2020, to Aug. 13, 2021. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $59-$109. (509) 481-2800.

Snatched Tour featuring Dirtysnatcha and Autokorekt – EDM. With AyZiM, BNGRZ! and Luci Onze. Friday, 7:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $25. (509) 863-8098.

Bright Moments – Jazz trio. Friday, 8 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Haze – Rock. Friday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Ed Graves – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-2336.

Echoes Through the Canyon: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow and Yola – Rescheduled from June 6, 2020. Original tickets will be honored. Country. Saturday, 6 p.m. Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George. $93-$805. (509) 785-6262.

Smash Hit Carnival – Music, food and drinks. Cable Creek Band performs 2-4 p.m., followed by DJ Panda and Smash Hit. Saturday, 6-10 p.m. Stormin’ Norman’s Shipfaced Saloon, 12303 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 862-4852.

Rusty Jackson – Americana/country. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

The Cherry Sisters Revival – Old country and traditional. Saturday, 7-9 p.m. Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway, Uniontown. $15. (509) 229-3414.

Blake Braley – Funk/soul. Saturday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Itchy Kitty (postponed) – Punk. With Gotu Gotu and the Dilrods. Postponed due to high temperatures. Saturday, 8-11:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $10. (509) 863-8098.

Dammit Lauren – Rock. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Northbound – Bluegrass. Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene City Park, 415 Fort Grounds Drive, Coeur d Alene. Free. (208) 769-2252.

Shedroof Divide – Folk-rock/blues. Sunday, 2 p.m. Big Barn Brewing, 16004 N. Applewood Lane, Mead. (509) 238-2489.

Into the Drift – Pop/rock duo. Sunday, 3 p.m. 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Jimi Finn – Piano. Sunday, 5 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

The Powers – Indie-folk/country. Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. $15. (509) 927-9463.

John Firshi – Singer-songwriter. Sunday, 6 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Music on Mondays Concert Series: Pam Vankirk – Featuring original songs and covers by Pam Vankirk. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs and snacks. Monday, 6-7:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host Truck Mills invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Dr. Phil & The Enablers – Classic rock/blues. Tuesday, 6-8:30 p.m. Sherman Square Park, 316 Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 667-3162.

Son of Brad – Rock. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Mayhem at Cruisers – A night of metal. Featuring Dead Low, Desolate Blight, Crafting the Conspiracy and Farmacy. Doors at 7 p.m.; music at 8 p.m. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. $5. (208) 773-4706.

Cover 2 Cover – Cover band. Various genres. Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

LoGee – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Steven Wayne – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Carter Hudson – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 8 p.m. 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Too Broke for Sturgis Rally – Three days of live music, dance performances and a beer garden. Visit facebook.com/cruisersbikerbarandgrill for details. Thursday through Aug. 21A. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. (208) 773-4706.

Christy Lee – Country/rock duo. Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. $8. (509) 927-9463.

Sidetrack – Rock/country. Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Coeur d’ Alene Park, 2195 W. Second Ave. Free, donations accepted. (509) 625-6200.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. (509) 838-7815.

Grits and Glamour: Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis – Country. Thursday, 7 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $50. (800) 523-2464.

Truck Mills – Blues/folk/jazz. Thursday, 7 p.m. Matchwood Brewing Co., 513 Oak St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Parmalee (sold out) – Alternative rock/pop/country. Thursday, 7:30-11 p.m. Nashville North, 6361 W. Seltice Way, State Line. $20-$100. (208) 457-9128.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Thursday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Nicole Atkins – Singer-songwriter. Thursday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $18. (206) 499-9173.

Hannah Singling – Singer-songwriter. Thursday, 8-11 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Bemiss’ Music Under the Oaks – Family-friendly music by Jerry at Tricks. Aug. 20, 6-8 p.m. Hays Park, 1812 E. Providence Ave. Free.

Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra – Alternative rock, post-grunge. With guest Tonic. Aug. 20, 6 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $39-$89. (509) 481-2800.

Goodnight Suzie – Indie/pop. Aug. 20, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Dirty Betty – Rock. Aug. 20, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

