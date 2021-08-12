The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 77° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series NBC Sports

4 p.m.: IndyCar Series NBC Sports

Baseball, Little League regionals

8 a.m.: TBD vs. Iowa ESPN

10 a.m.: TBD vs. New Hampshire ESPN

Noon: TBD ESPN

2 p.m.: TBD vs. Ohio ESPN

4 p.m.: TBD vs. Delaware ESPN

6 p.m.: TBD ESPN

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington OR L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets MLB

7 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA Summer League

2 p.m.: Miami vs. Utah ESPNU

4 p.m.: Golden State vs. Oklahoma City ESPN2

6 p.m.: Memphis vs. Sacramento ESPNU

Golf

5 a.m.: LET: Ladies Scottish Open Golf

Noon: PGA: Wyndham Championship Golf

3 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Pinnacle Bank Championship Golf

5:30 p.m.: PGA Champions: Shaw Charity Classic Golf

Lacrosse, men, Premier Lacrosse League

5:30 p.m.: Archers LC vs. Chaos LC NBC Sports

Lacrosse, women, Athletes Unlimited

5 p.m.: Team Glynn vs. Team Cummings FS1

MMA

6 p.m.: PFL 7: Welterweights & Light Heavyweights ESPN2

6 p.m.: Bellator 264: John Salter vs. Gegard Mousasi SHO

Soccer, men, Premier League

Noon: Arsenal at Brentford NBC Sports

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10 a.m.: IndyCar Series NBC Sports

11 a.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike FS1

Noon: AMA Motocross 2 NBC

1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series NBC Sports

Baseball, Little League regionals

7 a.m.: TBD ESPN

9 a.m.: TBD ESPN

11 a.m.: TBD ESPN

1 p.m.: TBD ESPN

3 p.m.: TBD ESPN

5 p.m.: TBD ESPN

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Philadelphia FS1

3 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington MLB

4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets MLB

7 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle Root

Basketball, Big 3

10 a.m.: Week 6 CBS

Basketball, NBA Summer League

1 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Miami ESPN2

3 p.m.: Indiana vs. Oklahoma City ESPN2

5 p.m.: Cleveland vs. New York ESPN2

7 p.m.: Detroit vs. LA Lakers ESPN2

Boxing

7 p.m.: Top Rank: Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney ESPN

Golf

6 a.m.: LET: Ladies Scottish Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Wyndham Championship Golf

Noon: PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS

1 p.m.: PGA Champions: Shaw Charity Classic Golf

3 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Pinnacle Bank Championship Golf

Lacrosse, men, Premier Lacrosse League

4 p.m.: Cannons LC vs. Chrome LC NBC Sports

Lacrosse, women, Athletes Unlimited

9 a.m.: Team Arsenault vs. Team Glynn FS1

Soccer, men

4:25 a.m.: Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United NBC Sports

6:55 a.m.: Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Burnley NBC Sports

7 a.m.: Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City USA

9:30 a.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Norwich City NBC

3 p.m.: MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Minnesota United FOX

7 p.m.: Liga MX: Pachuca at Monterrey FOX

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle 700-AM

Football, NFL preseason

4 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas 94.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard NBC

11 a.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike FS1

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox TBS

1 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle Root

1 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels MLB

4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets ESPN

Basketball, NBA Summer League

Noon: Dallas vs. Sacramento ESPN2

2 p.m.: Utah vs. L.A. Clippers ESPN2

4 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Philadelphia ESPN2

Basketball, WNBA

1 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago ABC

Golf

6 a.m.: LET: Ladies Scottish Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Wyndham Championship Golf

Noon: PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS

1 p.m.: PGA Champions: Shaw Charity Classic Golf

3 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Pinnacle Bank Championship Golf

Horse racing

Noon: Saratoga Live FS1

Lacrosse, women, Athletes Unlimited

1 p.m.: Team Wood vs. Team Glynn FS1

Soccer, men

5:55 a.m.: Premier League: West Ham at Newcastle United NBC Sports

8:25 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham NBC Sports

1 p.m.: MLS: L.A. FC at Atlanta United ESPN

Track and field

11 a.m.: American Track League ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Noon: Toronto at Seattle 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Most read stories