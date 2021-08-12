On the Air
Thu., Aug. 12, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series NBC Sports
4 p.m.: IndyCar Series NBC Sports
Baseball, Little League regionals
8 a.m.: TBD vs. Iowa ESPN
10 a.m.: TBD vs. New Hampshire ESPN
Noon: TBD ESPN
2 p.m.: TBD vs. Ohio ESPN
4 p.m.: TBD vs. Delaware ESPN
6 p.m.: TBD ESPN
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington OR L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets MLB
7 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA Summer League
2 p.m.: Miami vs. Utah ESPNU
4 p.m.: Golden State vs. Oklahoma City ESPN2
6 p.m.: Memphis vs. Sacramento ESPNU
Golf
5 a.m.: LET: Ladies Scottish Open Golf
Noon: PGA: Wyndham Championship Golf
3 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Pinnacle Bank Championship Golf
5:30 p.m.: PGA Champions: Shaw Charity Classic Golf
Lacrosse, men, Premier Lacrosse League
5:30 p.m.: Archers LC vs. Chaos LC NBC Sports
Lacrosse, women, Athletes Unlimited
5 p.m.: Team Glynn vs. Team Cummings FS1
MMA
6 p.m.: PFL 7: Welterweights & Light Heavyweights ESPN2
6 p.m.: Bellator 264: John Salter vs. Gegard Mousasi SHO
Soccer, men, Premier League
Noon: Arsenal at Brentford NBC Sports
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10 a.m.: IndyCar Series NBC Sports
11 a.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike FS1
Noon: AMA Motocross 2 NBC
1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series NBC Sports
Baseball, Little League regionals
7 a.m.: TBD ESPN
9 a.m.: TBD ESPN
11 a.m.: TBD ESPN
1 p.m.: TBD ESPN
3 p.m.: TBD ESPN
5 p.m.: TBD ESPN
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Philadelphia FS1
3 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets MLB
7 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle Root
Basketball, Big 3
10 a.m.: Week 6 CBS
Basketball, NBA Summer League
1 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Miami ESPN2
3 p.m.: Indiana vs. Oklahoma City ESPN2
5 p.m.: Cleveland vs. New York ESPN2
7 p.m.: Detroit vs. LA Lakers ESPN2
Boxing
7 p.m.: Top Rank: Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney ESPN
Golf
6 a.m.: LET: Ladies Scottish Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Wyndham Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS
1 p.m.: PGA Champions: Shaw Charity Classic Golf
3 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Pinnacle Bank Championship Golf
Lacrosse, men, Premier Lacrosse League
4 p.m.: Cannons LC vs. Chrome LC NBC Sports
Lacrosse, women, Athletes Unlimited
9 a.m.: Team Arsenault vs. Team Glynn FS1
Soccer, men
4:25 a.m.: Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United NBC Sports
6:55 a.m.: Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Burnley NBC Sports
7 a.m.: Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City USA
9:30 a.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Norwich City NBC
3 p.m.: MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Minnesota United FOX
7 p.m.: Liga MX: Pachuca at Monterrey FOX
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle 700-AM
Football, NFL preseason
4 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas 94.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard NBC
11 a.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike FS1
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox TBS
1 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle Root
1 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets ESPN
Basketball, NBA Summer League
Noon: Dallas vs. Sacramento ESPN2
2 p.m.: Utah vs. L.A. Clippers ESPN2
4 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Philadelphia ESPN2
Basketball, WNBA
1 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago ABC
Golf
6 a.m.: LET: Ladies Scottish Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Wyndham Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: Wyndham Championship CBS
1 p.m.: PGA Champions: Shaw Charity Classic Golf
3 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Pinnacle Bank Championship Golf
Horse racing
Noon: Saratoga Live FS1
Lacrosse, women, Athletes Unlimited
1 p.m.: Team Wood vs. Team Glynn FS1
Soccer, men
5:55 a.m.: Premier League: West Ham at Newcastle United NBC Sports
8:25 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham NBC Sports
1 p.m.: MLS: L.A. FC at Atlanta United ESPN
Track and field
11 a.m.: American Track League ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Noon: Toronto at Seattle 700-AM
All events subject to change
