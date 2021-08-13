“A beautiful man:’ Fred Crowell spent a lifetime teaching kids sports, faith and values

By Chuck Stewart The Spokesman-Review

Fred Crowell had a dream. And he had detractors.

But he also had a “head coach” who fostered the dream, and nothing, including those who told him his idea of combining athletics, faith and values were unrealistic, could dissuade the vision.

In 1971, at age 29 and a University of Idaho graduate, Crowell founded Northwest Basketball Camps in Cusick, Washington, site of the first camp, to train young athletes to win both on and off the court.

Fifty years later, NBC Camps – sometimes referred to as “Nothing Beats Commitment” camps – have become one of the largest and most successful youth sports camps, operating in more than 50 cities and eight countries around the world.

Crowell, whose dream to teach youngsters to be better athletes and better people has been a huge success, died Wednesday in Spokane after a 12-year battle with cancer. He was 79.

“Fred was a beautiful man,” said his son-in-law, Shann Ferch. “He influenced countless people with love, kindness, generosity and forgiveness. He was deeply loved as he loved others deeply.

“He was a great husband, father and friend. And now those who knew him, see him as an eternal son of God.”

Crowell was born in Anacortes, Washington, in 1942 and grew up in what he described in an article he wrote that is online, “The Fred Crowell Story,” as a dysfunctional home.

He said his mother “was my lifeline and the image of all that was good.” When she died of pancreatic cancer when he was 21, he exclaimed to the priest who was doing her rosary and had told Fred he “was going to hell. … I’ll be glad to go to hell as long as you are not there.”

“I hated him and I hated God.

“My life existed to compete, to win, to earn a college scholarship,” he wrote. “Making the All-State first team in 1960 was the greatest accomplishment of my young life.”

Crowell went to the University of Idaho to play basketball, and wrote, “In high school, I was too poor and too dedicated to basketball to have a girlfriend. At age 19, I was introduced to ‘Susie.’ Without question, Susie (Sandra Sue King, a Coeur d’Alene girl) elevated my life in every way.

“I went to Idaho to become a basketball star. I left Idaho with a miracle of a woman, a fantastic education and a head basketball coaching position.”

While completing work on a master’s degree, Crowell coached the Idaho freshman team, when the University of Alaska Fairbanks offered him its men’s basketball coaching position. At age 23, he became the youngest Division I coach in the country. The first season, the Nanooks went 13-3, the first winning season in the school’s history.

But while his dream job was successful on the court, it was a nightmare off it. He said the administration made things difficult, and he eventually resigned.

About that time, his wife was having chest pains and wanted to see her doctor in Coeur d’Alene.

“Discovering no physical problem, the specialist inferred there was a spiritual problem instead,” he wrote. As the couple were talking, she said, “Fred, I want you to know I really love you, but today I made the most wonderful discovery. I invited Christ into my life to be my Savior and Lord.”

Shortly thereafter, Fred made a similar commitment.

“It was not easy for me to say ‘yes’ to giving my life, my control, my freedom to Jesus Christ,” he wrote. “After all, as a coach I understood authority. Still, this Person, Jesus Christ, died on the cross for me. No other person, even famous religious leaders, had done that. Jesus was worthy!”

It was faith that guided Crowell’s life after that. His coaching resume includes a stint as the first coach of the new Athletes in Action men’s exhibition team that took on many of the top college teams in the country – all on the road, many on back-to-back nights. Halftimes became disciple presentations by the players. Their four-year record was 65-72.

In 1975, after eight years of trying, Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, finally persuaded Crowell to take on its dream of becoming a national power. It didn’t happen.

“My heartbreaking record (from 1975-79) was 28-76,” he said.

Crowell settled down in Spokane in 1980 to work as a counselor, spiritual director, entrepreneur and author. One of his books, “Meet My Head Coach,” relates his personal faith journey, shares life wisdom he gained from his basketball experience, and gives advice to people seeking answers in life.

“It is my sincere hope that anyone who reads these words knows and understands my intent is to bring honor and glory to God. ‘He makes all things work together for good,’ ” he wrote.

“My office does not have a single NCAA or NAIA trophy. Failure is not a bad thing. Failure is inevitable. For this reason, I am quick to share my failures with the youth who come to NBC Camps, for it is failure that defines us.

“Past failures have given me reason to trust the Lord with all my mind and heart,” he wrote. “Failure has prepared me to fight bone cancer. Failure has been a stepping stone to all things working together for God’s good purpose.”

Crowell is survived by his wife of 58 years, Susie; son Jay and wife Jennifer; and daughter Jennifer Ferch and husband Shann. Grandchildren are Giovanna and Kingston Crowell, Bella and Ariana Ferch, and Natalya Fisher and husband Tim.

Services are pending. They will be announced on the NBC Camps website, nbccamps.com. Crowell’s books, “Meet My Head Coach” and “Words of Hope,” are available at Auntie’s or online.