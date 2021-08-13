The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 84° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Business

Spokane County weekly jobless claims increase, but remain below pre-pandemic levels

Laid-off workers Spokane County filed 339 new claims during the week ending Aug. 7, compared with 285 claims filed the week before, according to data from the Washington state Employment Security Department. (Associated Press)
Laid-off workers Spokane County filed 339 new claims during the week ending Aug. 7, compared with 285 claims filed the week before, according to data from the Washington state Employment Security Department. (Associated Press)
By Amy Edelen amye@spokesman.com(509) 459-5581

From staff reports

New jobless claims in Spokane County increased to the greatest number recorded since June but continue to remain below pre-pandemic levels.

Laid-off workers in the county filed 339 new claims during the week ending Aug. 7, compared with 285 claims filed the week before, according to the Washington state Employment Security Department.

New unemployment claims in the state rose to 5,420 last week, a 10.2% increase in applications compared with 4,919 from the week before, the department reported Thursday.

Continued claims in all unemployment categories decreased 0.5%, with 306,858 applications filed last week.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Business