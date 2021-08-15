The Dirt: Bellwether Brewing Co. owner planning brewery, cidery in Hillyard

The owner of Bellwether Brewing Co. is converting a building formerly occupied by United Hillyard Antique Mall into a new location that could house a brewery, coffee bar and cidery.

Bellwether owner Dave Musser filed a pre-development application with the city to remodel 3,200 square feet of the 7,300-square-foot building into a multiuse space called The United at 5016 N. Market St.

Work includes demolition and construction of partitions, and adding a new kitchen, finishes and lighting. The application indicated the building’s upper floor could eventually be used for additional seating.

Musser was not immediately available for comment on the project.

United Hillyard Antique Mall owners Deana and Jim Solomon closed the shop in March to pursue retirement after more than 30 years in business.

J29.7 LLC, whose principal is Musser, purchased the building for $335,000 in March, according to Spokane County Assessor’s Office records.

The two-story brick building was built in 1920 and designed by Spokane architect Henry Bertelsen. The building housed the United Hillyard Bank and is among several properties in the Hillyard Historic Business District. It was listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 2002 and the Spokane Historic Register in 2003.

The project contractor is Spokane-based DownPat Enterprises.

The permit valuation is $100,000, according to the application.

New restaurant, bar planned north of downtown Spokane

The Goodwin Group founder Matt Goodwin and Jordan Tampien, co-founder of 4 Degrees Real Estate, are planning a new venture north of downtown Spokane.

Spokane-based Trek Architecture filed a pre-development application with the city on behalf of Goodwin and Tampien to change the use of a building at 441 W. Sharp Ave. into a 5,960-square-foot bar and restaurant listed in project documents as Prefunk.

The application indicates the “scope of restaurant service is to be determined” and the building will include an outdoor patio.

Work on the building includes painting, installation of overhead garage doors and upgrading or replacing fire alarms.

Goodwin and Tampien purchased the building under Sharp Project LLC for $475,000 in July, according to Spokane County Assessor’s Office records.

Goodwin and Tampien are co-founders of Brick West Brewing Co., the Checkerboard Taproom and Barnwood Social Kitchen & Tavern, among others.

King Beverage building new warehouse on the West Plains

A Spokane Valley-based beer distributor is planning a new location on the West Plains.

Spokane-based Uptic Studios filed a pre-development application with the city on behalf of King Beverage Inc. to build a 204,800-square-foot warehouse and a two-story, 20,000-square-foot office near the northwest corner of Geiger and Flightline boulevards.

King Beverage, which distributes Anheuser-Busch brands, is currently located at 6715 E. Mission Ave. in Spokane Valley.

Theodore P. Rusnak founded the company in 1980, then known as B & B Distributors.

After acquiring several other Northwest distributors, the company changed its name to King Beverage and now employs more than 200 people. In addition to Spokane, the company has Washington distribution points in Union Gap, Benton City and Chehalis.

The project cost is to be determined, according to the application.