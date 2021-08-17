Spokane Veterans Home preparing to give third COVID-19 vaccine shots to eligible residents

After an outbreak earlier this month, residents of the Spokane Veterans Home who tested positive for coronavirus are being moved back in, and some will be getting their third doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The latest outbreak led to 12 residents and six staff members testing positive for the virus. Ten residents were transferred to Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, and one resident died.

All residents who were treated at Mann-Grandstaff started returning to the long-term care facility Friday.

Those who have been exposed or tested positive for the virus are being cared for in an isolated area of the Spokane Veterans Home.

Other changes are happening at the VA following the latest outbreak.

Just days after the FDA authorized a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for immunocompromised people, the Spokane VA plans to start giving booster doses to its patients whose doctors approve them for it.

Outbreaks at long-term care facilities became less common earlier this year once the majority of residents had been vaccinated.

Vaccination rates among staff at long-term care facilities vary, however, which prompted Gov. Jay Inslee to require vaccines in all health care settings.

As of last week, there were outbreaks in 19 long-term care facilities and two adult family homes in Spokane.

In these settings, one confirmed case is considered an outbreak, however, and many facilities have confirmed just one or two cases.

Outbreaks in these settings have increased as the delta variant has led to a surge in not only cases, but hospitalizations in the region.

Among the four Spokane hospitals and Kootenai Health, there are 248 people hospitalized with the virus. Washington Department of Health data show the majority of cases and hospitalizations are in unvaccinated people.

Health officials are encouraging all residents who 12 or older to get vaccinated against the virus to prevent serious illness or hospitalization.

So far, 71.6% of the Washington population who are eligible have received at least one dose. In Spokane County, 56.9% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine thus far.

Here’s a look at local numbersThe Spokane Regional Health District reported 251 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Tuesday.

There have been 705 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 161 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane .

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 227 new cases and no additional deaths on Tuesday.

There are 90 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.