TV Best Bets

Coroner Coroner

Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan) is tasked with investigating the mysterious death of a caregiver as this medical drama returns for its third season. Jenny’s trying to move on from her recent trauma, a process that has led to a split with her live-in boyfriend, Liam (Eric Bruneau). Elsewhere, Detective Donovan McAvoyi (Roger Cross) is forced to confront his own mortality in a new way, while Ross (Ehren Kassam) struggles with growing pains in the form of identity challenges. Nicholas Campbell also stars. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on 22.1.

Million Dollar Listing

New York Steve Gold becomes a decidedly unwilling host to a total meltdown between arch-rivals Ryan Serhant and Fredrik Eklund in the new episode “Meltdown in Midtown.” Meanwhile, Tyler Whitman hosts a high-energy Roaring ‘20s-themed private showing. Elsewhere at one of Fredrik’s private showings, KJ Jordan opens up about her future career plans. (TV14) 8 p.m. on BRAVO.

grown-ish

When her boss uses some of Zoey’s (Yara Shahidi) ideas without giving her credit for them, she debates whether to keep quiet about it or speak up, which could risk her internship, in the new episode “A Peace of Light.” Elsewhere, Jazz (Chloe Bailey) seeks medical leave from the track team by going to therapy, and Aaron (Trevor Jackson) tries to make a good impression on someone. (TV14) 8 p.m. on FREE.

The Outpost

As Luna and Garret (Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Jake Stormoen) embark on a risky rescue mission, Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) finds a way to demonstrate his loyalty in a new episode called “All We Do Is Say Goodbye.” Elsewhere, Janzo and Wren (Anand Desai-Barochia, Izuka Hoyle) discover what lies beneath the outpost, and a quest begins to uncover the hidden facts about Luna’s past. Jessica Green also stars. (TV14) 9 p.m. on 22.1.

Alone

With only three survivalists remaining, the final contenders struggle to claim the $500,000 prize in the Season 8 finale, “The Reckoning.” As this trio makes a last stand against the mental challenges assailing them, one survivalist is threatened by a new, all-too-real predator. “Ultimate Moments,” a one-hour retrospective special looking back at past seasons of this hit reality show, immediately follows the finale. (TV14) 9:33 p.m. on HIST.

Restaurant: Impossible

An episode called “Delusions of Grandeur” takes host Robert Irvine to Illinois, where two brothers are close to losing their French bistro. They stubbornly blame the competition for their restaurant’s failures, but Robert can tell the real problem is closer to home. That means he must convince these delusional owners to accept reality or their fantasy will end in bankruptcy. (TVG) 10 p.m. on FOOD.

2021 AIG Women’s Open

The fourth and final major on the 2021 LPGA schedule tees off today in Scotland, where the Tour’s top players vie in the AIG Women’s Open. The 6,649-yard Championship Course at Carnoustie Golf Links has a history dating back to the 16th century and has hosted the British Open eight times and the women’s event once, in 2011, when Yani Tseng emerged victorious. Sophia Popov won this tournament by two strokes over Jasmine Suwannapura last year at Royal Troon. 10 p.m. on GOLF.