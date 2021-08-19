The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 20, 2021

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4 p.m.: NHRA qualifying FS1

6 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: WWT Raceway 200 FS1

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane SWX

Baseball, Little League World Series

10 a.m.: Pennsylvania vs. Oregon ESPN

Noon: Florida vs. Michigan ESPN

2 p.m.: South Dakota vs. Louisiana ESPN

4 p.m.: Texas vs. Washington ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Cleveland OR Chicago White SOX at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston MLB

11:20 a.m.: Kansas City at Chicago Cubs MLB

5 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Diego OR N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Football, NFL preseason

5 p.m.: Kansas City at Arizona ESPN

Golf

11 a.m.: PGA: Northern Trust Golf

3 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Boise Open Golf

5:30 p.m.: PGA Champions: Boeing Classic Golf

3 a.m. (Saturday): LPGA: AIG Women’s Open Golf

MMA

6 p.m.: Bellator 265: Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov SHO

Soccer, MLS

7:30 p.m.: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy ESPN2

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: New Holland 250 NBC Sports

5:30 p.m.: IndyCar: NBC Sports

Baseball, Little League World Series

10 a.m.: TBD ESPN

3 p.m.: TBD ESPN

5 p.m.: TBD ESPN

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees FS1

1 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers FS1

1 p.m: Seattle at Houston Root

4 p.m.: Texas at Boston OR Pittsburgh at St. Louis MLB

Basketball, Big 3

10 a.m.: Week 7 CBS

Basketball, WNBA

9 a.m.: Phoenix at Atlanta ESPN2

Beach soccer, men’s World Cup

6:30 a.m.: U.S. vs. Japan FS1

Boxing

7 p.m.: Top Rank ESPN

Football, CFL

1 p.m.: Winnipeg at Toronto ESPN2

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Northern Trust Golf

Noon: PGA: Northern Trust CBS

2 p.m.: PGA Champions: Boeing Classic Golf

4 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Boise Open Golf

Lacrosse, men, Premier Lacrosse League

11:30 a.m.: Cannons vs. Atlas NBC

3 p.m.: Whipsnakes vs. Redwoods NBC Sports

MMA

4 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN2

Soccer, men

6:55 a.m.: Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa NBC Sports

7 a.m.: Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester City USA

9:25 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen ABC

9:30 a.m.: Premier League: Watford at Brighton NBC

1 p.m.: MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United ESPN

2:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Columbus Crew SC Fox

5 p.m.: MLS: N.Y. City FC at N.Y. Red Bulls FS1

Soccer, women, International Champions Cup

4:30 p.m.: Houston Dash vs. Barcelona ESPNU

7 p.m.: Portland Thorns vs. Lyon ESPN2

Track and field

1:30 p.m.: Prefontaine Classic NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM

Football, NFL preseason

5 p.m.: Denver at Seattle 94.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NHRA Fox

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400 NBC Sports

Basketball, women

4 p.m.: Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement ESPNU

Baseball, Little League World Series

6 a.m.: TBD ESPN

8 a.m.: TBD ESPN

10 a.m.: TBD ESPN

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay TBS

11 a.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

4 p.m.: L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

11 a.m.: Seattle at Washington ESPN2

Golf

4 a.m.: LPGA: AIG Women’s Open Golf

9 a.m.: PGA: Northern Trust Golf

9 a.m.: LPGA: AIG Women’s Open NBC

11 a.m.: PGA: Northern Trust CBS

2 p.m.: PGA Champions: Boeing Classic Golf

4 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Boise Open Golf

Horse racing

1 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga Live FS1

Lacrosse, women, Athletes Unlimited

11 a.m.: Team Glynn vs. Team Ohlmiller FS1

Soccer, men, Premier League

6 a.m.: Tottenham at Wolverhampton NBC Sports

8:30 a.m.: Chelsea at Arsenal NBC Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

1:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane (DH) 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM

All events subject to change

Most read stories