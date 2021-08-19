On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 20, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4 p.m.: NHRA qualifying FS1
6 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: WWT Raceway 200 FS1
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane SWX
Baseball, Little League World Series
10 a.m.: Pennsylvania vs. Oregon ESPN
Noon: Florida vs. Michigan ESPN
2 p.m.: South Dakota vs. Louisiana ESPN
4 p.m.: Texas vs. Washington ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Cleveland OR Chicago White SOX at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston MLB
11:20 a.m.: Kansas City at Chicago Cubs MLB
5 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Diego OR N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Football, NFL preseason
5 p.m.: Kansas City at Arizona ESPN
Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: Northern Trust Golf
3 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Boise Open Golf
5:30 p.m.: PGA Champions: Boeing Classic Golf
3 a.m. (Saturday): LPGA: AIG Women’s Open Golf
MMA
6 p.m.: Bellator 265: Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov SHO
Soccer, MLS
7:30 p.m.: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy ESPN2
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: New Holland 250 NBC Sports
5:30 p.m.: IndyCar: NBC Sports
Baseball, Little League World Series
10 a.m.: TBD ESPN
3 p.m.: TBD ESPN
5 p.m.: TBD ESPN
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees FS1
1 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers FS1
1 p.m: Seattle at Houston Root
4 p.m.: Texas at Boston OR Pittsburgh at St. Louis MLB
Basketball, Big 3
10 a.m.: Week 7 CBS
Basketball, WNBA
9 a.m.: Phoenix at Atlanta ESPN2
Beach soccer, men’s World Cup
6:30 a.m.: U.S. vs. Japan FS1
Boxing
7 p.m.: Top Rank ESPN
Football, CFL
1 p.m.: Winnipeg at Toronto ESPN2
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Northern Trust Golf
Noon: PGA: Northern Trust CBS
2 p.m.: PGA Champions: Boeing Classic Golf
4 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Boise Open Golf
Lacrosse, men, Premier Lacrosse League
11:30 a.m.: Cannons vs. Atlas NBC
3 p.m.: Whipsnakes vs. Redwoods NBC Sports
MMA
4 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN2
Soccer, men
6:55 a.m.: Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa NBC Sports
7 a.m.: Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester City USA
9:25 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayer Leverkusen ABC
9:30 a.m.: Premier League: Watford at Brighton NBC
1 p.m.: MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United ESPN
2:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Columbus Crew SC Fox
5 p.m.: MLS: N.Y. City FC at N.Y. Red Bulls FS1
Soccer, women, International Champions Cup
4:30 p.m.: Houston Dash vs. Barcelona ESPNU
7 p.m.: Portland Thorns vs. Lyon ESPN2
Track and field
1:30 p.m.: Prefontaine Classic NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM
Football, NFL preseason
5 p.m.: Denver at Seattle 94.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NHRA Fox
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400 NBC Sports
Basketball, women
4 p.m.: Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement ESPNU
Baseball, Little League World Series
6 a.m.: TBD ESPN
8 a.m.: TBD ESPN
10 a.m.: TBD ESPN
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay TBS
11 a.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
4 p.m.: L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
11 a.m.: Seattle at Washington ESPN2
Golf
4 a.m.: LPGA: AIG Women’s Open Golf
9 a.m.: PGA: Northern Trust Golf
9 a.m.: LPGA: AIG Women’s Open NBC
11 a.m.: PGA: Northern Trust CBS
2 p.m.: PGA Champions: Boeing Classic Golf
4 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Boise Open Golf
Horse racing
1 p.m.: NYRA: Saratoga Live FS1
Lacrosse, women, Athletes Unlimited
11 a.m.: Team Glynn vs. Team Ohlmiller FS1
Soccer, men, Premier League
6 a.m.: Tottenham at Wolverhampton NBC Sports
8:30 a.m.: Chelsea at Arsenal NBC Sports
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
1:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane (DH) 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM
All events subject to change
