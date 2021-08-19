Spokane Public Facilities District partners with Chicago-based Levy for food and beverage services

The Spokane Public Facilities District has partnered with Levy, a Chicago-based hospitality company, to create a new dining experience at local event venues.

The district and Levy created Urban Falls Kitchen, which will oversee all aspects of food and beverage services.

It will include catering at large events hosted by Spokane Convention Center, pre-event and intermission hospitality at First Interstate Center for the Arts and concessions at the Spokane Arena and the Podium.

Urban Falls Kitchen will focus on “sustainability, local ingredients and the culinary creativity of the Spokane community,” according to a news release.

“We see this partnership with Levy as a great opportunity to give guests a full and enriching Spokane experience,” Public Facilities District CEO Stephanie Curran said in a statement. “Our local farmers and businesses benefit, and our guests get a more personal taste of the Spokane region’s flavor profile.”

Food and beverage services are funded by Levy and has no impact on taxpayers, according to the district.

Under the agreement, the district will collect 20% of revenue from Levy’s catering services and 42% of revenue from alcohol and concession sales, Curran said.

The district’s venues have been shut down for nearly 16 months due to the pandemic.

It’s looking forward to reopening all of its venues by mid-October, depending upon what occurs in the future with statewide mandates, Curran added.

Levy’s portfolio includes restaurants, convention centers, zoos, cultural institutions, theaters and sports and entertainment venues, including Lumen Field in Seattle and Providence Park in Portland.

Levy also has provided food and beverage services for such events as the Super Bowl, the Grammy Awards, the U.S. Open Tennis Championships and the Kentucky Derby.

“Urban Falls Kitchen represents our shared mission to welcome and celebrate the best restaurants, culinarians and ingredients of the Pacific Northwest throughout each venue,” Andy Lansing, Levy president and CEO, said in a statement.

“Guests will see and taste a difference, and we’re incredibly honored to come to the table with SPFD to bring it all together.”