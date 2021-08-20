Liberty Lake Access Area will close for improvements

The popular Liberty Lake Access Area will close for construction starting Sept. 7, but lake residents will have opportunities to get their boats out of the water in October.

While the access is closed, contractor crews will complete renovations, including improving the existing boat ramp, sealing and striping the parking area, installing new signage, a new fishing pier with benches and replacing the current vault toilets with a new double vault ADA accessible toilet, according to a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife news release.

“Liberty Lake is one of our most used access areas in the Spokane area, and it gets a lot of wear and tear,” said Dan Dziekan, WDFW access manager.

“Unfortunately, the small window of time when we can complete work near water means this area will be closed for a while when the weather is still warm, but the result will be a nicer access for the future.”

This $319,705 project is funded by the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office.

Lake residents who would like to leave boats in the water after Sept. 7 will have two designated dates in October to get them out. The access area will be opened for boat removal on Oct. 23 and 30.

Hours to do so are still being finalized and will be announced and posted later.

Because Liberty Lake only has one option for the public to launch boats, anyone looking for alternate places to fish or boat can visit WDFWs water access areas web page, according to the release.

Liberty Lake is a popular lake for trout, bass and perch fishing, as well as water sports. It opens for fishing March 1 through Oct. 31.

The gate to the access area is closed every year on Oct. 31. Construction will continue after that until approximately early December.