News >  Crime/Public Safety

Train car that burned on railroad track in Spokane on Thursday contained pre-burned trash

UPDATED: Sun., Aug. 22, 2021

A photo provided by the Spokane Fire Department shows firefighters extinguishing a blaze inside a train car on top of a bridge near Browne's Addition on the evening of Aug. 19, 2021.  (Courtesy Spokane Fire Department)
From staff reports
A train car that caught on fire on top of a railroad track on Thursday contained pre-burned trash and required a HazMat team to assist in extinguishing the blaze.

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train was reported to be burning just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on the bridge near West 3rd Avenue and West Sunset Boulevard, according to a news release from the Spokane Fire Department.

The fire was extinguished in a half an hour, according to the department. BNSF officials were on-hand during firefighting efforts.

No injuries were reported. The single car was destroyed in the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

