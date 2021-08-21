Train car that burned on railroad track in Spokane on Thursday contained pre-burned trash

From staff reports

A train car that caught on fire on top of a railroad track on Thursday contained pre-burned trash and required a HazMat team to assist in extinguishing the blaze.

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train was reported to be burning just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on the bridge near West 3rd Avenue and West Sunset Boulevard, according to a news release from the Spokane Fire Department.

The fire was extinguished in a half an hour, according to the department. BNSF officials were on-hand during firefighting efforts.

No injuries were reported. The single car was destroyed in the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.