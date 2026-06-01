Man faces murder charge for shooting girlfriend in Browne’s Addition

A man is accused of murder after police say he shot his girlfriend over the weekend in Browne’s Addition and then drove her to the hospital where she died.

Tucker E. Mosley, 24, told police Shareya Quarles-Rodriguez ran at him with a knife, so he shot her with his Glock 9 mm pistol in self-defense, according to court documents. However, detectives never recovered a knife and noted inconsistencies in his statements.

A Spokane police officer was at the Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center emergency room shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday for an unrelated call when Mosley entered the lobby saying his girlfriend was shot. She died a little over an hour later, court records show.

Mosley told police Quarles-Rodriguez came home drunk and they got into an argument over him cheating. He denied the allegations.

Mosley said he went outside their apartment, 1819 W. First Ave., to look for her at about 1:30 a.m. and found her “cooling off” on the sidewalk. They walked around the neighborhood together when she became angry with him and started punching him in the face, he alleged in documents.

The two continued walking down the street, with Mosley in front of her. He said he then turned around and saw his girlfriend with a knife. Mosley said she continued to approach him and then ran at him with the knife. He pulled his gun out of his holster and fired one shot at her torso.

Police escorted Mosley back to the shooting scene and he pointed out where he shot his girlfriend. Detectives found a 9 mm shell casing in the road on First Avenue near Cannon Street, one block from the couple’s apartment.

Police recovered a handgun in the center console of Mosley’s black Honda Civic with the same brand and caliber of ammunition as the casing the detective found in the street. Police also found an AR-15 rifle and 9 mm handgun in the couple’s apartment, even though Mosley told police there were no firearms in the apartment.

Police searched the car, apartment, her purse and the shooting scene for a knife, but one was never found.

Detectives noted several inconsistencies in Mosley’s statements.

He told detectives his girlfriend held the knife in her right hand as she charged at him and later told another detective she had it in her left. He said he never pulled his gun on anyone before Saturday, but two previous calls to police indicated he pointed his gun at someone, including one call where he aimed it at Quarles-Rodriguez and kicked her in the stomach while she was pregnant, according to court documents.

Mosley told police he left his girlfriend where he shot her, ran to his car and backed it up to her location, which was false, according to police. Video surveillance showed he walked her back to the apartment where he eventually loaded her into the car and parked in private parking in the back of the apartment.

Police noted in the video Mosley had no sense of urgency in getting her to the hospital, contrary to what he told police.

Mosley had blood splatter on his face, scratch marks on his neck and blood on the front of his sweatshirt when interviewed by detectives. He said he dated Quarles-Rodriguez the past six and a half years, and they have one child together, a 2-year-old in foster care.

Mosley told police he felt bad about the situation but didn’t know whether he would react differently if it happened again.

Mosley was booked late Saturday morning into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. Court Commissioner Tami Chavez set Mosley’s bond at $1 million during his first appearance Monday in Spokane County Superior Court.

He is scheduled for an arraignment Thursday.