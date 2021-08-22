Five people arrested following shooting, reported robbery and chase in downtown Spokane on Saturday

A man was shot and told police he was robbed Saturday afternoon near 4th Avenue and Maple Street, prompting a chase that ended with five people in custody.

The incident began just after 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department. A man was shot once and told responding authorities he’d been robbed. The man shot described a vehicle, which police identified nearby. The car then “took off at a high rate of speed,” according to police.

A firearm was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit, according to the news release. Police used spike strips to stop the vehicle, which struck a parked car. The vehicle’s license plate showed that it had been stolen, according to police.

Five people inside the car were arrested and face multiple charges, including robbery, attempt to elude a police vehicle and firearm-related charges. They are: Chandler Alexander, 20; Dylen Swan, 20; Giovanni Juarez, 38; Roniah Friedlander, 21; and an unnamed 17-year-old woman. All identified suspects were listed in custody of the Spokane County Jail on Sunday morning.

The man shot was taken to a hospital for treatment with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. No other injuries were reported, according to the news release. Police are still investigating.