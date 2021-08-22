The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, Little League World Series

10 a.m.: Texas vs. Michigan………………………………………………………………. ESPN

Noon: Oregon vs. South Dakota……………………………………………………. ESPN

2 p.m.: Ohio vs. Louisiana………………………………………………………………. ESPN2

4 p.m.: Washington vs. Nebraska………………………………………………… ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Arizona at Pittsburgh OR N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta………… MLB

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland…………………………………………………………… Root

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: Jacksonville at New Orleans……………………………………………… ESPN

Soccer, men

11:55 a.m.: EPL: Leicester City at West Ham…………………….. NBC Sports

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant…………………………………………………………… 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob……………………………………………………………… 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland…………………………………………………….. 700-AM

All events subject to change

