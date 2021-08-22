On the Air
Sun., Aug. 22, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, Little League World Series
10 a.m.: Texas vs. Michigan………………………………………………………………. ESPN
Noon: Oregon vs. South Dakota……………………………………………………. ESPN
2 p.m.: Ohio vs. Louisiana………………………………………………………………. ESPN2
4 p.m.: Washington vs. Nebraska………………………………………………… ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Arizona at Pittsburgh OR N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta………… MLB
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland…………………………………………………………… Root
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Jacksonville at New Orleans……………………………………………… ESPN
Soccer, men
11:55 a.m.: EPL: Leicester City at West Ham…………………….. NBC Sports
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant…………………………………………………………… 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob……………………………………………………………… 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland…………………………………………………….. 700-AM
All events subject to change
