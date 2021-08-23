Leaders in the Northwest praise final approval of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday won full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for use in all people who are 16 and older.

In December, the two-dose vaccine was the first COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized for everyone 16 and older under an emergency use order back . Full approval means that the federal agency has gone through its standard process for approving vaccines and found the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine warrant full approval.

State and local politicians as well as health officials welcomed the full approval on Monday.

Gov. Jay Inslee called the approval a “great milestone” that should give people more confidence in the vaccine that is not only safe but incredibly effective at protecting people from both the virus and its subsequent variants.

“We can already see this in the fact that 95% of COVID hospitalizations in our state are among the unvaccinated. It is clear there is no safer, faster or more effective way to stop the transmission of this virus than through vaccination,” Inslee said in a news release. “Washingtonians can make informed decisions about getting this preventative treatment. Talk to your health provider about whether this is the right decision for you.”

Health officials are hoping that the approval will boost confidence in the vaccine among those who were hesitant to get vaccinated due to how the vaccines were developed.

“We are grateful for the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and older. This approval should increase public confidence in the safety of the vaccine and encourage more individuals to be vaccinated,” said Don Duffy, interim director at the Panhandle Health District, in a news release.

The Pfizer vaccine still is under emergency use authorization for those ages 12 to 15 years old, after the Pfizer emergency use authorization was expanded to this age group in May. Later this year, Pfizer will apply for full approval of the vaccine in this age group as well, after six months of required data are available.

Federal officials reviewed thousands of documents, inspected manufacturing facilities and assessed the data and documents submitted by the companies. Clinical trials, which consisted of thousands of people, found the Pfizer vaccine to be 91% effective at preventing COVID-19.

Safety evaluations are not finished, however, and the FDA is requiring Pfizer to continue safety studies into the long-term effects of the vaccine when it comes to myocarditis symptoms as well as its impact on pregnant people.

“While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” Janet Woodcock, acting FDA Commissioner, said in a statement. “While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”

More than 204 million doses of the Pfizer vaccines have been administered nationwide, and more than 92 million Americans are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

Politicians and health officials from both sides of the political aisle applauded the approval.

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers encouraged her constituents to get the vaccine .

“This approval will build more confidence and trust in the vaccines, which are safe and highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death from COVID-19,” McMorris Rodgers said in a statement. “For anyone in Eastern Washington who hasn’t yet been vaccinated, I encourage you to talk to your doctor. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your family. It’s how we beat this pandemic and restore our way of life.”

Health officials and associations hope that the full approval will help sway some previously hesitant people to get their shots. The American Medical Association, American Hospital Association and the American Nurses Association issued a joint statement noting the FDA’s critical step in the pandemic, with its full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

“According to recent polling, 30 percent of unvaccinated people said they were waiting for vaccines to receive full approval before getting vaccinated,” a statement from the associations says. “We are there now; this vaccine is fully approved. If uncertainty was holding you back, now is the time to act. And if you still have questions about the vaccines or about COVID-19, please consult your health care professional.”

The Pfizer vaccine is available at most drugstores and some grocery stores in Spokane County as well as through your health care provider. Find a dose using in Washington by using the state’s vaccine locator tool or by calling (800) 525-0127.