On the Air
Mon., Aug. 23, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Hockey, IIHF women
11 a.m.: World Championship: U.S. vs. Russia NHL
3 p.m.: World Championship: Switzerland vs. Canada NHL
Baseball, Little League World Series
Noon: Texas vs. New Jersey ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Oregon vs. New Hampshire ESPN
Baseball, MLB
12:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta OR Chi. White Sox at Toronto MLB
7 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego ESPN
Paralympics
7 p.m.: Swimming; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling NBC Sports
12 a.m. (Wednesday): Swimming; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling NBC Sports
Soccer, men
6 p.m.: MLS: All-Star Skills Challenge FS1
Tennis
8 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying ESPN News
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
12:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.