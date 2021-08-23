The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 47° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Hockey, IIHF women

11 a.m.: World Championship: U.S. vs. Russia NHL

3 p.m.: World Championship: Switzerland vs. Canada NHL

Baseball, Little League World Series

Noon: Texas vs. New Jersey ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Oregon vs. New Hampshire ESPN

Baseball, MLB

12:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root

4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta OR Chi. White Sox at Toronto MLB

7 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego ESPN

Paralympics

7 p.m.: Swimming; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling NBC Sports

12 a.m. (Wednesday): Swimming; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling NBC Sports

Soccer, men

6 p.m.: MLS: All-Star Skills Challenge FS1

Tennis

8 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying ESPN News

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota ESPN2

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

12:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.