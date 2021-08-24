Idaho unemployment rate holds steady at 3% in July
Tue., Aug. 24, 2021
Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3% in July, compared with a month prior, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
Idaho added 2,900 nonfarm jobs in July, bringing the total number of positions to 790,800, the department reported Friday.
The local government, natural resources, financial activities, accommodation-and-food services, transportation, warehouse-and-utilities, and construction sectors all experienced job gains in July.
Industries with job declines last month include information, manufacturing, arts, entertainment-and- recreation, and state government.
Four metropolitan statistical areas in Idaho saw nonfarm job gains with Pocatello experiencing the largest increase at 2.8%. It was followed by Boise at 0.7%, Coeur d’Alene at 0.6% and Idaho Falls at 0.4%, according to the department.
