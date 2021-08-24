The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

1 p.m.: Vancouver at Hillsboro Root

Baseball, Little League World Series

10 a.m.: TBD vs. Ohio ESPN

Noon: Texas vs. Nebraska ESPN

2 p.m.: California vs. South Dakota ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. Hawaii ESPN

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Detroit at St. Louis MLB

4 p.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Mets OR Chicago White Sox at Toronto MLB

7 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Phoenix at New York NBA

Cycling

10 a.m.: Vuelta a España NBC Sports

Golf

11:30 p.m.: USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup GOLF

Paralympics

5 p.m.: Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling; Goalball NBC Sports

12 p.m.: Swimming; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling NBC Sports

Soccer, men

6:30 p.m.: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars FS1

Soccer, women

7:30 p.m.: NWSL: NJ/NY FC at Portland FC CBS Sports

Tennis

8 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying ESPN News

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

