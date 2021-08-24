On the Air
Tue., Aug. 24, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
1 p.m.: Vancouver at Hillsboro Root
Baseball, Little League World Series
10 a.m.: TBD vs. Ohio ESPN
Noon: Texas vs. Nebraska ESPN
2 p.m.: California vs. South Dakota ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. Hawaii ESPN
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Detroit at St. Louis MLB
4 p.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Mets OR Chicago White Sox at Toronto MLB
7 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Phoenix at New York NBA
Cycling
10 a.m.: Vuelta a España NBC Sports
Golf
11:30 p.m.: USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup GOLF
Paralympics
5 p.m.: Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling; Goalball NBC Sports
12 p.m.: Swimming; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling NBC Sports
Soccer, men
6:30 p.m.: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars FS1
Soccer, women
7:30 p.m.: NWSL: NJ/NY FC at Portland FC CBS Sports
Tennis
8 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying ESPN News
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
