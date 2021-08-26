Gonzaga in mix for 2022 five-star point guard Jaden Bradley

Five-star recruit Jaden Bradley’s final five includes Gonzaga.

Bradley, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound point guard at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, told several media outlets he’s considering GU, Alabama, Arizona, Florida State and Kentucky.

Bradley, whose hometown is Rochester, New York, is scheduled to visit Gonzaga on Sept. 10, a week after touring Florida State’s campus, according On3sports. He’s visited Alabama and Arizona, as well as Michigan and North Carolina.

Bradley is rated No. 12 in the 2022 class by ESPN and No. 21 by 247sports. It’s unclear which school is the favorite for Bradley. Kentucky and North Carolina, which didn’t make his final five, were co-favorites, both listed at 50%, in 247sports’ crystal ball projections prior to Bradley announcing his finalists. A North Carolina outlet listed Alabama as the presumed leader.

“Bradley is more of a throwback, traditional point guard who looks to run the offense, get others involved and move the ball,” wrote 247sports analyst Brandon Jenkins. “He has great size, knows how to manage a game and always gets the ball to his teammates where they can be successful. A solid-to-good athlete, Bradley can pressure the ball the length of the floor with his size and quickness. He is also a very good rebounding guard.”

Gonzaga will face Alabama on Dec. 4 at the Battle in Seattle. The Zags’ scheduled matchup against Arizona this season was moved back after former GU assistant Tommy Lloyd was hired as the Wildcats’ head coach. The Zags lost to Florida State in the 2018 NCAA Tournament before beating the Seminoles in March Madness the ensuing season.