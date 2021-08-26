By Charles Apple
The Spokesman-Review
Ten years ago today, singer and songwroter Katy Perry scored yet another No. 1 hit with “Friday Night (T.G.I.F).” This was the fifth track from Perry’s “Teenage Dream” album to hit No. 1, which tied Michael Jackson’s “Bad” for most No. 1 hits from a single album.
Perry’s fifth consecutive No. 1 hit was a song about not quite remembering a night of drinking and debauchery. Perry wrote it — not surprisingly, perhaps — after a night of drinking and debauchery.
While the single sold 3.8 million digital copies in the U.S. alone and received a 6x Platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America, it might be the song’s video that most folks remember today.
The elaborate production featured guest appearances by singer Rebecca Black, “Glee” stars Kevin McHale and Darren Criss, Hanson as a backyard band, saxophonist Kenny G as Perry’s uncle and Corey Feldman and Debbie Gibson as the hard-partying teen’s parents.
It would go on to win Favorite Music Video at the People’s Choice Awards the next January.
Sources: Internet Movie Database, Billboard.com, MTV, the Washington Post, “The Billboard Book of Top 40 Hits” by Joel Whitburn
Sources: