Ten years ago today, singer and songwroter Katy Perry scored yet another No. 1 hit with “Friday Night (T.G.I.F).” This was the fifth track from Perry’s “Teenage Dream” album to hit No. 1, which tied Michael Jackson’s “Bad” for most No. 1 hits from a single album.

Here’s a look at Perry’s career in singles.

CREDIT: MATT SAYLES/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Perry’s fifth consecutive No. 1 hit was a song about not quite remembering a night of drinking and debauchery. Perry wrote it — not surprisingly, perhaps — after a night of drinking and debauchery.

While the single sold 3.8 million digital copies in the U.S. alone and received a 6x Platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America, it might be the song’s video that most folks remember today.

CREDIT: CAPITOL RECORDS

The elaborate production featured guest appearances by singer Rebecca Black, “Glee” stars Kevin McHale and Darren Criss, Hanson as a backyard band, saxophonist Kenny G as Perry’s uncle and Corey Feldman and Debbie Gibson as the hard-partying teen’s parents.

It would go on to win Favorite Music Video at the People’s Choice Awards the next January.

Sources: Internet Movie Database, Billboard.com, MTV, the Washington Post, “The Billboard Book of Top 40 Hits” by Joel Whitburn