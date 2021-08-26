Rut Bar & Kitchen, Arctos Coffee and Method Juice Café offer refreshment for all ages

By Shafiq Moltafet The Spokesman-Review

There are places that can really dazzle your taste buds in Spokane, and the beverage scene is vast if you are looking for something refreshing, something to boost your energy or something to fulfill your night out.

And, no, I am not talking about any bars or mega-chains that can be found everywhere. In a city known for classic coffee shops and trendy bar scenes, the quest for a perfect beverage destination for all ages can be a challenge.

Here, in no particular order, are three of my favorites:

RÜ

T Bar & Kitchen

There’s no better way to get thrown back into school than to start your week off by drowning your worries with some mocktails.

Although it is known to be a hub for intriguing cocktails, RÜT offers bittersweet fizzy fruit blends along with a selection of signature house-made sodas as part of the nonalcoholic menu.

The pomegranate limeade and ginger beer will guarantee you raise your standards for carbonated drinks. If you are looking for a diverse and innovative drink scene, this is where you want to go.

If you go: 901 W. 14th Ave., (509) 241-3165 and rutspokane.com

Arctos Coffee and Roasting Co.

You haven’t had a good chai tea until you’ve had Arctos’s herby version. My favorite, turmeric and mandala chai, brings a beautiful blend of smooth and spicy.

Arctos Coffee has a large selection of tea and coffee, so there is a drink for everyone no matter their caffeine tolerance.

The old auto shop turned coffee shop makes a great study spot for Gonzaga, Washington State and Eastern Washington students.

If you go: 1923 N. Hamilton St., (509) 413-2362 and arctoscoffee.com

Method Juice Café

Nothing screams healthy in Spokane as much as the three Method Juice Café bars in town. The juice shop offers acai bowls, smoothies to order and pre-made juice cleanses.

My favorite smoothie, the Foundation, mixes bananas, dates and a hint of almond butter with almond milk to create a rich, banana-almond taste. It will leave you convinced that bananas belong with dates.

Method Juice should be a definitive stop for anyone preferring “clean eats.”

If you go: 1309 W. First Ave., (509) 321-7600; 718 W. Riverside Ave., (509) 473-9579; 7704 N. Division St., (509) 474-9878; methodjuicecafe.com

Shafiq Moltafet is a high school summer intern, and he begins his senior year at Mead High School in the fall. Moltafet can be reached at (509) 459-5150 or at shafiqm@spokesman.com. Moltafet’s reporting is being funded by a grant from Bank of America.