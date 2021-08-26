Things to do in Spokane Aug. 27-Sept. 3 – North Idaho State Fair, Circling Raven Championship, Night of the Bards and ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

North Idaho State Fair – Through Sunday. A 10-day family event featuring carnival rides and attractions, fair food, vendor shopping, rodeos and a concert series including performances by Nelly, Chris Johnson and more. To purchase tickets or view a detailed schedule, visit nisfair.fun. Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. $6-$150. (208) 765-4969.

Circling Raven Championship – Sponsorship, PRO AM and volunteer opportunities available. Visit cdacasino.com/golf/circlingravenchampionship for more information. Through Sunday, 7 a.m. Circling Raven Golf Course, 37914 South Nukwalqw, Worley. $12 single day; $20 two day; $28 three day. (800) 523-2464.

“Abominable” – Three teenagers must help a Yeti return to his family while avoiding a wealthy man and a zoologist who want him for their own needs. Directed by Jill Culton and Todd Wilderman. Rated PG. 97 minutes. Movie begins at dusk. Friday. Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Road, Liberty Lake. Free.

Food Truck Friday – Featuring a variety of food trucks every Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. through August. 221 N. Wall St.

Night of the Bards – A night of five, original one-acts by Sandpoint playwrights on the main stage. Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. $15 evening; $12 matinee. (208) 263-9191.

“Little Shop of Horrors” – Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” after his co-worker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. Spokane Children’s Theatre, 2727 N. Madelia Ave. $16 adult; $12 ages 12 and younger; $15 senior and military. (509) 328-4886.

Collin Moulton – Comedian known for his special on Showtime and recent feature on “Last Call With Carson Daly.” Friday and Saturday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20-$28. (509) 318-9998.

Shakespeare in the Park – Spokane Shakespeare Society presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Check my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane for exact location. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

2021 Millwood Daze – Annual Millwood celebration with activities from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 8 a.m.: 5K Family Fun Run to benefit West Valley High School cross country teams. 9 a.m.-noon: Pancake breakfast provided by the Boy Scouts. Noon: street fair with kids/family wheels parade. Also enjoy a car show sponsored by the Male Room and Bottles. Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. E. Dalton Avenue and N. Argonne Road, Millwood. Free entry. (509) 939-1083.

Liberty Lake Throw Down – A community cornhole tournament to raise funds for the HUB Sports Center. Featuring cash prizes, youth activities, beer garden, food trucks, music and more. Each ticket purchase come with a Throw Down T-shirt. Visit hubsportscenter.org/throw-down for more information. Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. HUB Sports Center, 19619 E. Cataldo Ave., Liberty Lake. $50-$75 play; free to watch. (509) 927-0602.

Wine Class: Hodge Podge – Compare and contrast wines from all over the world and see their relative strengths and weaknesses. Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Playwrights’ Playground – A livestreamed show featuring scripts by local writers performed live and hosted by Rebecca Cook. Visit facebook.com/stagelefttheater to view the livestream. Saturday, 7 p.m. Stage Left, 108 W. Third Ave. (509) 838-9727.

Stage Left Virtual Performance: Playwright’s Playground – A streamed production featuring local playwrights and local actors in a premier of three short plays: “The First Day of School,” by Cadence Urhausen; “Does She Exist,” by Pamela Kingsley; and “Moms Just Want to Have Fun,” by Kathie O’Brien. Donations gladly accepted. Visit stagelefttheater.org/tickets for the Zoom link. Saturday, 7-9 p.m.

Rouge la Rue’s Petite L’Amour With Madeline McNeil – A burlesque cabaret by Rouge la Rue with operatic songstress Madeline McNeil. Saturday, 9 p.m. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $25. (208) 930-1514.

Salmon Barbecue Picnic Dinner – Salmon cooked on a grill over a Green Bluff apple wood fire. Dinner includes potato salad, baked beans and a dinner roll with an ice cream cup and cookies. Coffee, iced tea and milk included. Free entertainment in the hall from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Noon-4 p.m. Western Dance Center, 1901 N. Sullivan Rd., Spokane Valley. $15 adults; $12 seniors; $10 kids 12 and younger. (509) 926-0717.

Wine Class: Faraday Cages and Freedoms – On this day in 1931, Michael Faraday discovered electromagnetic induction. Come and sample kinetic and energetic bottlings. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Open to adults ages 18-35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810 or visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Shakespeare in the Park – Spokane Shakespeare Society presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Check my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane for exact location. Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

CatVideoFest – Featuring compilations of cat videos, unique submissions, music videos and sourced animations with 10% of proceeds benefiting the Humane Society of the Palouse. Sunday, 7-8 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $10 Tickets. (208) 882-4127.

Cocktail Class: It’s Cocktail Time in Cuba With Mixologist Renee – Learn how Cuba preserved American cocktail traditions during the 1920s. Make and enjoy some of Cuba’s iconic drinks using the Caribbean’s holy trinity of rum, sugar and lime. Light appetizers included. Monday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Music on Mondays Concert Series: Carli Osika – Featuring pop-country music by Carli Osika. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs and snacks. Monday, 6-7:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Horizon Credit Union Virtual Financial Training Ground Pop-Up, Managing Money Through Transitions – Learn about how to overcome some of the challenges typically associated with a financial transition. Register at eventbrite.com/e/166992586321. Tuesday, Noon-1 p.m. Presented by Horizon Credit Union. Virtual. Free. (800) 852-5316.

Cooking Class: Thai Is Back With Chef Lesa – Make several dishes including larb, a dish served in lettuce leaves adorned with veggies, herbs and spicy, tangy sauce; Thai yellow curry with butternut squash, carrots and herb garnish over jasmine rice; and Thai prawn and pineapple curry served over glass noodles. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Pig Out in the Park (CANCELED) – A six-day food and music festival featuring 50 food booths, three stages with live entertainment, public market and community booths. Wednesday through Sept. 6, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free admission. (509) 625-6601.

Ryan Niemiller – Despite being born with ectrodactyly, Ryan Niemiller, the self-proclaimed Cripple Threat of Comedy, shares his views of the world from the perspective of the disabled. Covering topics such as dating, trying to find employment and attempting to find acceptance in a world not designed for him, Niemiller tackles the issues in a way that makes you think while laughing the entire time. Thursday and Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $15-$30. (509) 318-9998.

Zumbathon – A two-hour, luau-themed Zumba class. Open to everyone ages 7 and older. Thursday, 6-8 p.m. YMCA – North Spokane, 10727 N. Newport Hwy. $20 person recommended donation. (509) 777-9622.

Bugs in the Garden With Susan Mulvihill – Susan Mulvihill presents her new book and offers tips on how to keep your garden healthy, fend off pests and identify good and bad bugs. Copies of “The Vegetable Garden Pest Handbook” available for purchase. Thursday, 6:30-9 p.m. CenterPlace, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 535-8434.

Predictable – Combining humans and technology for a night of improv dictated by audience suggestions and the whims of a predictive algorithm. Rated for general audiences. Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Fox Theater’s Free 90th Birthday Open House – Self-guided tours, virtual Spokane Symphony concerts, book-signings by author Jim Kershner, refreshments, merchandise and ticket sales and more. Masks required. Sept. 3, Noon-4 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. Free. (509) 624-1200.

Steve Belzman Memorial Mural Dedication – Honoring longtime member of the gallery. Reception begins at 5 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. Mural painted by Aaron Smith. Sept. 3, 5 p.m. Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone Ave., Suite B. Free. (509) 838-4999.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Tin Foil Hat Comedy – Sam Tripoli, the host of one of America’s most popular conspiracy themed podcasts “Tin Foil Hat,” is bringing his provocative world view to the stage in a special night of standup and far out theories. Joined for this limited engagement by fellow status quo provocateur and Joe Rogan podcast regular Eddie Bravo, the dissenting duo will turn conventional thinking and historically accepted accounts on its’ collective ear. Sept. 3, 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $22-$28. (509) 318-9998.