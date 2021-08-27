Idaho fire restrictions ended Friday

Cooler weather and significant moisture has prompted public, state and tribal land managers to rescind all fire restrictions in the Coeur d’Alene Dispatch Zone on Friday at 12:01 a.m. Although several large fires and complexes in the northern panhandle are still under active suppression, the recent precipitation and decreased temperatures have lowered fire danger and other indices that inform the need for restrictions.

The average fire danger rating across the zone has also been lowered two levels, from Extreme to High, according to a news release.

While campfires will now be allowed, hunters and recreationists are urged to continue to use caution, never leave a campfire unattended and make sure it is cold to the touch before walking away. Even with widespread precipitation, the zone has reported several lightning-caused fires from the most recent thunderstorms, serving as an indication that fuels are still receptive to fire.

The region is still experiencing exceptional drought conditions, and above normal wildland fire potential is predicted through September.

The Coeur d’Alene Dispatch Zone is comprised of all state, state endowment, federal, tribal and private forestland and rangeland in Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Shoshone counties. This also includes National Forest System lands in Washington and Montana that are administered by the Idaho Panhandle National Forests.

Visit http://www.idahofireinfo.com/ for a detailed map and current information regarding fire restrictions across the state.