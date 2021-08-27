Spokane County firefighter died Thursday fighting brush fire
UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 27, 2021
An 18-year veteran of Spokane County Fire District No. 9 died Thursday at the scene of a brush fire, the firefighting agency reported.
Cody Traber was “fatally wounded” at the scene of a reported brush fire around 10 p.m., Chief Jack Cates said in a statement.
“Cody leaves behind his wife, Allisyn and four young children,” Cates said. “Please keep Cody and his family in your thoughts as we all navigate through this difficult time.”
The statement did not include any other details about the incident leading to Traber’s death. Cates said more information would be provided as it’s available.
Spokane County Fire District No. 9 includes areas north of city of Spokane. The district has nine fire stations, 70 career firefighters and 100 volunteers. It provides service to about 40,000 people.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.