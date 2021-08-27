The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Spokane County firefighter died Thursday fighting brush fire

UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 27, 2021

By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

An 18-year veteran of Spokane County Fire District No. 9 died Thursday at the scene of a brush fire, the firefighting agency reported.

Cody Traber was “fatally wounded” at the scene of a reported brush fire around 10 p.m., Chief Jack Cates said in a statement.

“Cody leaves behind his wife, Allisyn and four young children,” Cates said. “Please keep Cody and his family in your thoughts as we all navigate through this difficult time.”

The statement did not include any other details about the incident leading to Traber’s death. Cates said more information would be provided as it’s available.

Spokane County Fire District No. 9 includes areas north of city of Spokane. The district has nine fire stations, 70 career firefighters and 100 volunteers. It provides service to about 40,000 people.

