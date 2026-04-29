Three trucks pinned Wednesday under Spokane viaducts

Three vehicles got stuck under Spokane viaducts within two hours of one another on Wednesday.

Two box trucks did not clear the Post Street viaduct near Railroad Alley, according to Spokane police Officer Tricia Leming, spokeswoman for the department.

The first one became stuck shortly before 1 p.m., and the second one was pinned under the bridge about 1:45 p.m., Leming said. A tow truck pulled the second truck out from under the viaduct about 2:25 p.m.

Leming said a trailer then got stuck about 2:35 p.m. under the Napa Street viaduct, just south of Trent Avenue, in East Central Spokane. She said the trailer was gone by the time an officer arrived.

No one was injured in any of the crashes.

It’s not uncommon for tall vehicles to get stuck under Spokane viaducts.

A Spokesman-Review report in 2018 said there were 108 crashes between tall vehicles and Spokane’s bridges from 2007 through 2017, according to data collected by the city of Spokane. Of those, 37 were vehicles crashing into the railroad viaduct over Stevens Street downtown.

Perhaps most notably, a Spokane Transit Authority bus got stuck under the Cedar Street overpass in January, sending several passengers to the hospital.