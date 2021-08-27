TV Best Bets







Disney Princess Remixed – An Ultimate Princess Celebration Twelve-year-old social media star Txunamy Ortiz narrates this new half-hour special, which airs in conjunction with World Princess Week. The program celebrates the empowering attributes of Disney princesses and queens through re-imagined performances of some of their iconic songs. Disney stars Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Julia Lester, Izabela Rose, Ruth Righi and Sophia Hammons are among the performers; Grammy-winning singer Brandy also will introduce her music video for “Starting No” the official anthem for Disney’s year-long Ultimate Princess Celebration event. 7:30 p.m. on DIS.

Burden of Truth

Struggling to cope with the exhausting demands of being new parents, Joanna and Billy (Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney) are completely blindsided when their injunction against the mine is overturned in court in the new episode “Spirits in the Material World.” Elsewhere, the Millwood Police raid a safehouse, where Taylor (Anwen O’Driscoll) makes an important discovery, and Luna (Star Slade) tries to find a legal avenue that will help a victim of human trafficking. (TV14) 8 p.m. on 22.1.

‘Men in Black: International’

F. Gary Gray’s 2019 sci-fi action comedy, a spinoff of the blockbuster ‘‘Men in Black’’ movie franchise, didn’t set any box-office records, but nonetheless served as an entertaining vehicle that allows Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to show off their formidable comedy chops. Thompson stars as a rookie MIB recruit who gets teamed with a cocky but formidable agent (Hemsworth) from the U.K. office to stop an alien invasion. Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Rebecca Ferguson and Emma Thompson also are featured. 8 p.m. on FX.

‘2 Minutes of Fame’

Former “Saturday Night Live” featured player Jay Pharaoh received warm praise from critics for his performance in Leslie Small’s low-budget 2020 comedy, which casts him as Deandre McDonald, an aspiring stand-up comic in Alabama. Deandre unexpectedly goes viral on social media after he posts a video ridiculing another Black comic, superstar Marques (Katt Williams). Keke Palmer (“Star”) co-stars as Deandre’s long-suffering girlfriend; Andy Allo (the Amazon streaming comedy “Upload”) and Kimrie Lewis (“Kenan”) also are featured. 8 p.m. on MAX.

Dynasty

Blake (Grant Show, who also makes his directorial debut with this episode) makes an announcement that is life-changing in more than one respect in the new “The British Are Coming.” Meanwhile, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) recruits Atlanta reality star Nene Leakes (guest starring as herself) to help stir the pot in the online shopping world. Elsewhere, Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) tries to make amends to Fallon and Adam (Sam Underwood), but only succeeds in making them doubt her true motives. Rafael de la Fuente and Adam Huber also star. (TVPG) 9 p.m. on 22.1.

Great Performances

Filmed in June during the annual outdoor concert in Austria’s breathtaking Schonbrunn Palace Park, “Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2021” finds the celebrated orchestra under the baton of guest conductor Daniel Harding. Spotlighted on a program called “Yearning for Distant Places,” piano virtuoso Igor Levit is the guest soloist. Selections include works by Leonard Bernstein, Giuseppe Verdi, Sergei Rachmaninov, Jean Sibelius, Edward Elgar, Claude Debussy and Gustav Holst. (TVG) 9 p.m. on 12.1.

Dino Hunters

Clayton Phipps makes a shocking discovery at the Trike site in the new episode “Monster Ceratopsian.” Meanwhile, the Harris-Bolan crew unearths what they believe might be an extremely rare Ceratopsian. Elsewhere, on the Abercrombie ranch, Andre Lujan digs up an enormous tusk from an Ice Age mammoth. (TVPG) 9:05 p.m. on DSC.

