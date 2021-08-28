Former Washington State star Gardner Minshew traded to Eagles

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Minshew Mania is on the move. Next stop, Philly.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded former Washington State phenomenon quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday for a conditional draft pick in 2022.

If Minshew plays 50% of snaps in three games, the Jags receive a fifth-round selection. Anything less, and it’s a sixth-rounder.

Minshew went 7-13 in 20 starts over the past two seasons in Jacksonville, completing 63% of his passes for 5,530 yards and 37 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

But the Jaguars selected superstar Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the spring’s NFL Draft, and named him the Week 1 starter earlier this week. First-year coach Urban Meyer had indicated that Minshew would compete for the backup spot.

Instead, Minshew will join a QB room in Philadelphia that includes the promising Jalen Hurts and veteran Joe Flacco. The Eagles cut third-stringer Nick Mullens to make room for Minshew.

After being selected in the sixth round of the 2019 draft, Minshew began his rookie season as Nick Foles’ backup, but slid into the starter’s role after Foles went down with an injury in Week 1.

Minshew posted impressive numbers in 12 starts as a rookie and quickly became a fan favorite, generating a fairly widespread “Minshew Mania” buzz through his solid play and unique, fiery character. He’d done the same a year before, winning the hearts of Coug fans in his lone season at WSU.

For the most part, Minshew outshined fellow rookie quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones. Many pundits expected the mustachioed Mississippian to be a rookie of the year candidate, but he ultimately didn’t make the cut.

He started Jacksonville’s first seven games of 2020, tossing 13 touchdowns and five picks. He was benched afterward, both because of a thumb sprain and his inconsistent play – Minshew took too many sacks and couldn’t often stretch the field with deeper passes.

In Pullman, the 6-foot-1 Minshew completed 70.7% of his passes for 4,779 yards and 38 touchdowns against nine interceptions in 13 starts. He led the Cougars to an 11-2 record and an Alamo Bowl championship, and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, given to the nation’s top upperclassman QB.