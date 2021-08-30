A senior missing, a few questions answered with Washington State’s depth chart released

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Senior defensive tackle Dallas Hobbs was not listed on Washington State’s two-deep when the Cougar football team released its Week 1 depth chart Monday.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder has become known as the anchor of WSU’s interior D-line. It’s uncertain why he was omitted.

Senior Amir Mujahid will join junior Ahmir Crowder as a starter in the trenches when WSU plays host to Utah State at 8 p.m. Saturday.

There weren’t many other surprises, but a few position battles got answers – for now, at least.

Sophomore Donovan Ollie and freshman De’Zhaun Stribling will start at the two outside receiver positions. C.J. Moore, a rangy former Oklahoma State Cowboy, had been competing for reps at the spot throughout fall camp. Instead, he is filed as a backup alongside sophomore Anderson Grover and junior Mitchell Quinn.

Grover’s ascent up the depth chart should be noted. The 6-1, 190-pounder is a first-year walk-on who wasn’t expected to compete for playing time this early.

At free safety, junior Halid Djibril has the edge on senior George Hicks III.

At right guard, an “or” sits between 6-7 junior Cade Beresford and sophomore Rodrick Tialavea. The two have been competing for the start since fall camp began.

Running backs Deon McIntosh and Nakia Watson also appear to be tied for the No. 2 position behind senior star Max Borghi.

McIntosh entered fall camp as the favorite to split snaps with Borghi this year. But Watson, a Wisconsin transfer, has been too good to play the bench.

Sophomore Andrew Boyle has beaten out Dean Janikowski for place-kicking duties.

As expected, the depth chart didn’t clear up any questions surrounding the quarterback position. Sophomore Jayden de Laura and grad transfer Jarrett Guarantano are both listed as potential starters.