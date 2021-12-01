Longtime Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio won’t seek reelection
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rep. Peter DeFazio, the longest serving U.S. House member in Oregon’s history, said Wednesday that he is retiring and will not seek re-election next year.
The 74-year-old Democrat is the powerful chairman of the House Transportation Committee.
He represents Oregon’s 4th District, which covers the southwestern portion of the state, including coastal communities and the liberal university towns of Eugene and Corvallis. It is seen as a safe seat for the Democrats,
“With humility and gratitude I am announcing that I will not seek re-election next year. It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as Congressman for the Fourth District of Oregon,” DeFazio said in a statement.
DeFazio was first elected in 1986. The last time a Republican was elected to the seat was 1972.
