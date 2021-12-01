The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 52° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: Washington at Arizona Pac-12

6 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Utah St. CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Valparaiso at Drake ESPNU

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Georgia at Texas Tech ESPNU

4 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Michigan at Louisville ESPN

4 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: North Carolina St. at Indiana ESPN2

6 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Iowa at Duke ESPN

6 p.m.: Big 12/SEC Challenge: Iowa St. at LSU ESPN2

Basketball, high school boys

2 p.m.: IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Oak Hill Academy (Va.) at Montverde (Fla.) ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Chicago at New York NBA

7 p.m.: San Antonio at Portland NBA/Root

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans Fox 28/NFL

Golf

10:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge Golf

10 p.m.: Asian Tour: Laguna Phuket Championship Golf

2 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour: South African Open Championship Golf

Skiing/snowboarding

8 p.m.: FIS: World Cup NBC Sports

Soccer, men

2:50 a.m. (Friday): FIFA Arab Cup: Bahrain vs. Iraq FS1

Tennis

7 a.m.: Davis Cup: TBD CBS Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: Southern Utah at Eastern Washington 700-AM

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans 1080-AM/1510-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.