On the Air
Wed., Dec. 1, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: Washington at Arizona Pac-12
6 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Utah St. CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Valparaiso at Drake ESPNU
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Georgia at Texas Tech ESPNU
4 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Michigan at Louisville ESPN
4 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: North Carolina St. at Indiana ESPN2
6 p.m.: ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Iowa at Duke ESPN
6 p.m.: Big 12/SEC Challenge: Iowa St. at LSU ESPN2
Basketball, high school boys
2 p.m.: IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Oak Hill Academy (Va.) at Montverde (Fla.) ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Chicago at New York NBA
7 p.m.: San Antonio at Portland NBA/Root
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans Fox 28/NFL
Golf
10:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge Golf
10 p.m.: Asian Tour: Laguna Phuket Championship Golf
2 a.m. (Friday): EPGA Tour: South African Open Championship Golf
Skiing/snowboarding
8 p.m.: FIS: World Cup NBC Sports
Soccer, men
2:50 a.m. (Friday): FIFA Arab Cup: Bahrain vs. Iraq FS1
Tennis
7 a.m.: Davis Cup: TBD CBS Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: Southern Utah at Eastern Washington 700-AM
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans 1080-AM/1510-AM
All events subject to change
