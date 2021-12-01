Cache Reset
Report: Cade, Jack Beresford plan to transfer from Washington State football

UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 1, 2021

Washington State offensive lineman Cade Beresford (75) prepares to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (Associated Press)
By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Brothers Cade and Jack Beresford plan to transfer out of the Washington State football program, according to a report Wednesday from 247Sports.com.

Cade Beresford, a redshirt junior and first-year starter at right guard, lined up with the first-stringers in WSU’s first nine games this year, earning high marks in pass-protection from Pro Football Focus.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pounder split reps throughout the year with Ma’ake Fifita, a fast-improving sophomore who took over as Cougars starter after Beresford suffered a lower-body injury Oct. 30 at Arizona State.

Beresford, who hails from Woodinville, Washington, returned in a backup role versus Arizona and Washington.

A 6-2, 236-pound true freshman linebacker, Jack Beresford did not appear in a game.

