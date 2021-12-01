Report: Cade, Jack Beresford plan to transfer from Washington State football
UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 1, 2021
Brothers Cade and Jack Beresford plan to transfer out of the Washington State football program, according to a report Wednesday from 247Sports.com.
Cade Beresford, a redshirt junior and first-year starter at right guard, lined up with the first-stringers in WSU’s first nine games this year, earning high marks in pass-protection from Pro Football Focus.
The 6-foot-7, 300-pounder split reps throughout the year with Ma’ake Fifita, a fast-improving sophomore who took over as Cougars starter after Beresford suffered a lower-body injury Oct. 30 at Arizona State.
Beresford, who hails from Woodinville, Washington, returned in a backup role versus Arizona and Washington.
A 6-2, 236-pound true freshman linebacker, Jack Beresford did not appear in a game.
