Brrr! It’s time for the mitten coloring contest

Colder weather – rain, wind and snow – has arrived, which means it’s time for our annual mitten coloring contest. The contest is open to children ages 12 and younger. Entries will be judged by a panel of The Spokesman-Review staffers who will select winners in three divisions: ages 4 and younger, ages 5 to 8 and ages 9 to 12. Winners will receive a gift certificate to Mobius Discovery Center, and their entries will be printed in the newspaper on Dec. 26. As many entries as possible will be displayed in the lobby windows at The Spokesman-Review.

TO ENTER: Mail your entry to The Spokesman-Review Coloring Contest, P.O. Box 2160, Spokane, WA 99210, or deliver them to the S-R office at 999 W. Riverside Ave. Entries must be received no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, and cannot be returned. Be sure to attach a separate piece of paper that includes your name, address and telephone number so we can contact you if you win. Photocopies of the form are acceptable, and a copy of the form can be downloaded at spokesman.com/coloring-contest.