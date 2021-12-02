Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners take the stage at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox next Thursday

Singer-songwriter Aaron Lewis of Staind fame will perform with his band the Stateliners on Thursday at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox.

Lewis is on the road in advance of his forthcoming fourth solo album, “Frayed at Both Ends,” which will drop in late January.

It’s uncertain if the veteran singer-songwriter will preview songs, but count on Lewis to deliver tracks from 2012’s “The Road,” 2016’s “The Sinner” and 2019’s “State I’m In.”

Lewis creates and delivers rock with Staind but crafts country as a solo artist a la Kid Rock. It’ll be curious if Lewis performs his recent single, ” Am I the Only One,” which was released July 4. Lewis has been performing the song, which protests America’s leaders and liberals, occasionally.

Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners headline Thursday at the Fox Theater, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. Tickets are $59. Show time is 7:30 p.m. For more information, (509) 624-1200 and foxtheaterspokane.org.