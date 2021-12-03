The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Outdoors

Dec. 8 Audubon on-line meeting features conservation history and book giveaway

UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 3, 2021

Nancy Curry scans a field west of Cheney on Sunday Dec. 15, 2019 during the Audubon Society's annual Christmas Bird Count. (Eli Francovich)
Nancy Curry scans a field west of Cheney on Sunday Dec. 15, 2019 during the Audubon Society's annual Christmas Bird Count. (Eli Francovich)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

Journalist and author Michelle Nijhuis will share her research on the history of the conservation movement and how it can inspire today’s activists at  Wednesday’s Spokane Audubon Society online meeting.

Two copies of her new book “Beloved Beasts: Fighting for Life in an Age of Extinction,” which covers early campaigns to save charismatic species like the American bison to efforts to defend life on a larger scale, will be given away in a random drawing of online meeting participants.

Nijhuis is project editor at The Atlantic, longtime contributing editor at High Country News and an award-winning reporter whose work has been published in National Geographic and the New York Times Magazine.

After 15 years off the electrical grid in rural Colorado, she and her family  live in the Columbia Gorge.

Details on joining the online Zoom meeting starting at 7 p.m. are in the chapter’s December “Pygmy Owl” newsletter at www.audubonspokane.org/the-pygmy-owl.

Spokane Audubon is a 52-year-old nonprofit organization and chapter of the National Audubon Society that advocates for birds and their habitats and connects people to nature in the Inland Northwest.

