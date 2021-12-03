RB Adrian Peterson ‘serious about playing’ should the Seahawks call on him Sunday

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – The Seahawks on Friday officially listed three running backs as questionable to play due to injury for Sunday’s 1:25 p.m. game against the 49ers – Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer.

What isn’t questionable is that veteran Adrian Peterson is ready if needed.

Peterson, signed to Seattle’s practice squad on Wednesday, took part in his second practice on Friday and had “a really, really productive week,” according to coach Pete Carroll.

Carroll wouldn’t fully commit to Peterson playing Sunday, saying “we’ll see how it goes this weekend” but made it clear that he’s ready if needed, noting that he played in three games with Tennessee last month, most recently on Nov. 21.

Collins has started the past seven games since Chris Carson was sidelined with a neck injury that requires surgery but is dealing with a nagging abdomen injury.

Homer (calf) and Penny (hamstring) sat out Monday’s game against Washington.

It was those injuries that compelled the Seahawks over the weekend to reach out to Peterson, who was waived by Tennessee on Nov. 23 after gaining 82 yards on 27 carries.

All three practiced Friday – Penny and Homer were full participants and Collins was limited – and Carroll didn’t rule out any or all could play. But he also wouldn’t say who might play.

“They all got work this week, so we’ve just got to figure out who’s OK and who isn’t on Sunday,” Carroll said.

Seattle also has DeeJay Dallas available.

The Seahawks typically go with three or four running backs on gameday. If they decide they want Peterson to play, they will have to elevate him off the practice squad by Saturday.

That seems likely given Carroll’s positive assessment of Peterson, both for how he looked physically and how he thinks the presence of the fifth-leading rusher in NFL history can influence the rest of the team.

“It’s probably hard for people on the outside to understand the impact his kind of background can make,” Carroll said. “At a time where we’re battling to try to win a game and get going, he jumped in here and had a remarkable influence on the week.

“… It’s a rare opportunity for our guys to see somebody like that, that has that kind of background but stands for so much more than just the numbers and the stats and all of that. He’s been a remarkable competitor forever. It was so obvious. It was really a boost for a bunch of guys, the young guys in particular.”

Carroll somewhat wryly noted that Homer, who was hurt in the loss to Arizona, practiced the last two days following Peterson’s arrival.

“He did pop back, particularly the day Adrian showed up, and he looked great on the practice field and was flying around pretty well,” Carroll said. “We were happy to see the healing powers of competition.”

But if the addition of Peterson was maybe both designed as a statement to veterans that the Seahawks aren’t quitting on the season and maybe as a mentor to younger players, Carroll said his biggest influence could be on the field.

“He’s serious about playing,” Carroll said. “He’s not just here for show. He’s here to come here and try to help us win a game.”

Guard Damien Lewis likely out





Seattle will likely be without guard Damien Lewis for the second straight game.

Lewis is dealing not only with an elbow injury that held him out against Washington but also with a cyst that was removed from his lower groin area this week.

“He’s got multiple things that we’re dealing with,” Carroll said. “He’s got a shoulder, and an elbow, and another thing that he had to get some help for. He’s just banged up. We’ve got to take care of him. It doesn’t look like he’s going to make it.”

That likely means that Seattle will start Kyle Fuller at left guard for the second straight week.

Fuller started seven games at center this season before getting his first start at guard as a Seahawk on Monday. Pro Football Focus judged that he allowed four pressures in 35 snaps.

“I thought he did an admirable job, especially against those guys inside,” offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said this week. “They have tremendous players inside with Washington. He did a good job, knew his assignment, knew where to be, and really battled through some things throughout the game.”

Seattle also last week signed Phil Haynes off the practice squad to add depth at guard. He’s officially listed as a backup on the right side.

Coaches, players celebrate ‘My Cause, My Cleats’





The Seahawks will celebrate the NFL’s annual “My Cause, My Cleats” weekend Sunday.

The team says 35 coaches, players and others will wear specially designed shoes “that represent organizations that are significant to each of them.”

Those involved have the choice later to have the shoes auctioned off to raise money for their cause.

Carroll’s cause is Choose 180, a nonprofit organization based in Burien whose mission statement states that it “transforms systems of injustice and supports the young people who are too often impacted by these systems.”

Carroll called Choose 180 “a fantastic organization helping youth here in the area and getting kids back on track. At a crucial time in their lives, Choose 180 steps in and does some great stuff for people. I’m proud to be able to recognize that.”