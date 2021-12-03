Washington records
Fri., Dec. 3, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Jakob O. Nutter and Taylor J. Solverson, both of Spokane.
Travis J. Morrison and Tyler A. Morgan, both of Spokane.
David R. Proebstel and Kirsten D. Price, both of Spokane.
Ryan M. Sharp and Sara J. Ramirez, both of Spokane Valley.
Eric W. Lyghts and Cecily M. L. Bair, both of Spokane.
Shaun C. Mashtare and Rebecca C. Blakely, both of Spokane.
Richard R. Thomas and Tara D. Dotson, both of Veradale.
Chandler B. Jones and Gabriel R. Caskey, both of Medical Lake.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Regency Park Apartments LLC v. Michael Kisslinger, restitution of premises.
Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC v. Michael Mullins, restitution of premises.
Fat Family LLC NO1 v. Clarence Beamgard, restitution of premises.
Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Modesto Spencer, restitution of premises.
Caleb Cox, et al., v. Ticor Title Company, et al., complaint for damages.
Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Tianna R. Hurd, property damages.
Joseph Walsh et al., v. Michael Hubbell, MD, et al., medical malpractice.
Ashton Apartments LLC v. Michele Bingham, restitution of premises.
Higher Education Loan Authority of the State of Missouri v. Andre Sage, complaint.
Julie Bunch, et al., v. Marian Hennings, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Reylene Jewell v. Lawrence Evans, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Veley, Eric S. and Idriss, Houda
Greene, Sara A. and Ronald S.
Balsz, David H. and Renee E.
Guillen, Margarita P. and Giba, Jeffrey A.
Wilde Guzun, Jessica L. and Guzun, Alexandru
Criminal sentencings
Judge Harold D. Clark III
Carma R. Jones, 46; $1,116.59 restitution, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property, first-degree identity theft, forgery, second-degree identity theft and second-degree theft.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Frank A. Orden, 54; 14 days in jail, failure to transfer title within 45 days.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Betty J. Wood, 46; 15 days in jail, interfering with vehicular traffic and resisting arrest.
