Dozens of pets were seized from a Tri-Cities shelter. Help is needed for medical bills.

By Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

KENNEWICK – The Benton-Franklin Humane Society is asking for donations to help cover the costs of sick animals taken from the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter.

About 30 cats and four dogs were found sick or malnourished at the shelter following an investigation by Pasco police and veterinary staff on Nov. 11. The shelter houses an additional 200 animals, as well.

The confiscating of the animals led to the end of a contract with Neo’s Nation Animal Foundation, which had been running the shelter since the beginning of the year.

Neo’s Nation leaders are facing a host of legal troubles and allegations of financial mismanagement and animal mistreatment, according to court records and police reports.

Since taking over the shelter, Benton-Franklin Humane Society officials have started deep cleaning the buildings, and taken all of the animals to veterinarians. Sick animals have been isolated or transferred to other rescues or to local veterinary facilities.

In a recent update about the shelter, Humane Society asked for donations to cover the extra costs of caring for those animals.

“As the situation with the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter continues to develop, Benton Franklin Humane Society is deeply grateful for the confidence placed in us and for the outpouring of community interest and support,” officials said in the update.

They said their organization has an independent financial audit conducted each year. Previous audit reports are available on request and tax returns are available at www.guidestar.com.

Along with handling the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter and animal control services in Pasco, Richland and Kennewick, the organization continues to manage its own Seventh Avenue shelter in Kennewick.

Donation checks can be mailed to either 1312 S. 18th Ave., Pasco, WA 99301 or to 1736 E. Seventh Ave. in Kennewick, WA. Or online donations are possible at www.bfhs.com.

Moving adoptions

While animal control services remain available at the Pasco shelter., the society is handling all pet adoptions at its Kennewick location.

Schedule appointments to see cats on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, or come in to see cats 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Appointments also need to be scheduled to see available dogs, according to the website. The shelter can be reached by phone at (509) 374-4235 or by email at shelter@bfhs.com.

An adoption questionnaire, and more information on available animals is on the society’s website www.bfhs.com.

Society officials asked people for their patience since it will take some time to respond to messages.

“The team of staff, board and volunteers with BFHS prioritizes the health, safety, and mental well-being of all animals in our care,” the society said.

“As this urgent and fluid situation continues to unfold there may be moments of delayed or reduced access to service. We ask for your patience as we quickly but carefully create processes that will reduce the impact on the animals and the public.”