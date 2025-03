A man died Wednesday south of Ione, Washington, in a single-vehicle crash.

John Wagoner, 73, died 14 miles south of the town when his car curved to the left going southbound on State Route 20, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol. The car went off the roadway, down an embankment and struck a tree.

Wagoner was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, the release said.