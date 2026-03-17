Spokane apartment with collapsed bridge has no other structural concerns now, city says

The Spokane apartment building where a woman fell around 20 feet during the collapse of its entryway bridge doesn’t have any other structural concerns, a city spokesperson said, but the complex is not currently registered with the city.

The woman was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury to her leg late March 10, a Spokane Fire spokesman told The Spokesman -Review at the time.

Code enforcement contacted the apartment owners – listed in property records as City View Apartments LLC – at the end of last week, city spokeswoman Erin Hut said. The owners of the complex at 112 E. Rockwood Blvd. are working toward repairs with their insurance company. The city started requiring apartments to register in 2023. Management could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

The bridge in question was concrete and supported by a series of vertical beams. It connected the sidewalk to a third-floor hallway from the back of the building. A second bridge of the same type remains in place, though it was cordoned off last week.

Hut said the collapse did not directly impact any apartments and there are still four functional entrances. Hut said that while there are no current structural concerns, code enforcement could still order a structural analysis moving forward.

Hut said the city will work with the owners to get into compliance on registration to rent apartments.

The investigation into the collapse is ongoing.