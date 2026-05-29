Stolen urn returned to front door of Spokane cremation service

An urn reported stolen from a Spokane cemetery was returned to the front door of a cremation and funeral home three weeks later.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating the person who dropped off the stolen urn, with cremated remains inside, at Heritage Funeral and Cremation, 508 N. Government Way, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A Fairmount Memorial Association employee reported the urn stolen from a wall niche at Riverside Memorial Park on March 24. The exact date and time of the theft are unknown.

An unidentified person, who appeared to arrive in a blue four-door SUV or similar vehicle, dropped off the stolen urn and its contents at the front door of Heritage Funeral and Cremation in the early morning of April 18.

It is unknown whether the person was involved in the original theft of the urn, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives are working to identify and interview the person to learn what information they may have.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who can help detectives identify the person in the video, or who may have information about the incident, to call Detective Daniel Moman at 509-477-3151 and reference incident No. 2026-10038720.