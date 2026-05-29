Spokane man sentenced to 15 years in prison for crime spree that included shooting man

A Spokane resident who went on a crime spree last summer that included shooting a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

A Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office news release said Ian S. Richart’s crime spree began on June 22 when Richart, 29, stole a car on West Second Avenue, threatening the victim, whom he knew, with a gun, according to court documents. Police identified the suspect as Richart and located the vehicle, but Richart fled from police.

The vehicle was recovered in Spokane Valley, but police did not find Richart at that time.

Five days later, Richart twice shot a man to whom he was attempting to sell drugs near Walton Avenue and Crestline Street. The man survived.

On July 16, police located Richart in his vehicle on North River Drive and attempted to arrest him. When police activated their emergency lights and siren, Richart accelerated toward a police vehicle, hitting an open door and narrowly missing an officer who was about to exit the vehicle. Richart fled the scene.

On July 19, police again attempted to arrest Richart after tracking him to North Wilbur Road in Spokane Valley.

Police surrounded the apartment building and Richart accessed the attic of an apartment to escape. The occupant of an adjacent apartment awoke to Richart entering his apartment through the attic. Richart had a gun and told the man to give him clothing, which he did. Police entered the apartment and arrested Richart.

Richart pleaded guilty Wednesday to seven crimes, including two counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, attempt to elude police and first-degree malicious mischief. Spokane County Superior Court Judge Candie Dibble sentenced Richart to 14¼ years in prison for those crimes.

Last week, Richart pleaded guilty to first-degree assault with a firearm enhancement and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Superior Court Judge Michelle Szambelan sentenced Richart to 15 years in prison for those offenses. The two sentences will run at the same time.

Richart had two prior felony convictions and several misdemeanors on his record.