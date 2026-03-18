Latinos en Spokane headquarters flooded and ransacked

Latinos en Spokane headquarters had a ceiling leak Tuesday before being broken into and “ransacked” overnight.

Spokane police responded to a call from Latinos en Spokane employees around 8 a.m. Wednesday saying that their Monroe Street building had been burglarized, Spokane Police Department spokeswoman Tricia Leming said. At the time, staff estimated around $5,000 in electronics were stolen.

There are no suspects or leads as to who broke at this time, Leming said, though there is an ongoing investigation. The incident does not appear to be connected to other break-ins, she said.

The day before the reported burglary, Latinos en Spokane was closed, posting a video to their Facebook page showing water pouring down from the building’s ceiling.

Latinos en Spokane leadership did not reply to requests for comment on Wednesday.