King County’s smallest restaurants to join others, begin vaccine checks on Monday
UPDATED: Sun., Dec. 5, 2021
SEATTLE – Starting Monday, every restaurant and bar in King County will have to verify the vaccination status of their dine-in customers, as new health department regulations go into effect.
Most restaurants and bars in King County have already had to verify their dine-in customers’ (ages 12 and up) vaccination status. That requirement went into effect on Oct. 25.
But the smallest establishments were given more time to implement their vaccine checks.
Restaurants with 12 or fewer seats had until Dec. 6 to begin checking vaccination statuses.
The order is expected to last until April 25, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County, but will be reviewed for possible extensions depending on outbreak conditions.
Full vaccination is required to eat in restaurants in King County, and to go to gyms, theaters, live music or other indoor entertainment sites. Vaccination is also required for outdoor events with more than 500 people.
For the unvaccinated, a negative coronavirus test, taken within 72 hours, can be used for entry into events and establishments.
Full vaccination means at least two weeks have passed since a person’s second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or since their first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
