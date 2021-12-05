On the Air
Sun., Dec. 5, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Illinois at Iowa FS1
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Detroit NBA
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: New England at Buffalo ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Anaheim at Washington NHL
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root
Soccer, men
10:50 a.m.: FIFA Arab World Cup: Qatar vs. Iraq FS1
Noon: Premier League: Arsenal at Everton NBC Sports
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Football, college
6 p.m.: E. Washington Coaches Show 700-AM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: New England at Buffalo 1080-AM
All events subject to change
