On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Illinois at Iowa FS1

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Detroit NBA

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: New England at Buffalo ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Anaheim at Washington NHL

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Seattle Root

Soccer, men

10:50 a.m.: FIFA Arab World Cup: Qatar vs. Iraq FS1

Noon: Premier League: Arsenal at Everton NBC Sports

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Football, college

6 p.m.: E. Washington Coaches Show 700-AM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: New England at Buffalo 1080-AM

All events subject to change

