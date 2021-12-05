Salvation Army bell ringer robbed, suspect caught
UPDATED: Sun., Dec. 5, 2021
Associated Press
VANCOUVER, Wash. – A man was chased down and caught by deputies in Washington state after allegedly assaulting a Salvation Army bell ringer and fleeing with his donations kettle.
Clark County deputies responded just before 8 p.m. Saturday night to a reported robbery at a grocery store in Vancouver and attempted to stop the suspect as he fled on foot through traffic.
Two deputies chased down the suspect and detained him after a brief struggle, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. The cash kettle had been discarded by the suspect but was recovered with help from a police dog, Apollo.
The bell ringer suffered minor injury. The suspect was booked into the Clark County jail for robbery, theft, resisting arrest and obstructing law enforcement.
