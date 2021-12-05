The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Snow 28° Snow
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Pacific NW

Salvation Army bell ringer robbed, suspect caught

UPDATED: Sun., Dec. 5, 2021

Associated Press

Associated Press

VANCOUVER, Wash. – A man was chased down and caught by deputies in Washington state after allegedly assaulting a Salvation Army bell ringer and fleeing with his donations kettle.

Clark County deputies responded just before 8 p.m. Saturday night to a reported robbery at a grocery store in Vancouver and attempted to stop the suspect as he fled on foot through traffic.

Two deputies chased down the suspect and detained him after a brief struggle, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. The cash kettle had been discarded by the suspect but was recovered with help from a police dog, Apollo.

The bell ringer suffered minor injury. The suspect was booked into the Clark County jail for robbery, theft, resisting arrest and obstructing law enforcement.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Pacific NW