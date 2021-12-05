Suspect in Colorado church vandalism sought in Portland
UPDATED: Sun., Dec. 5, 2021
DENVER, Colo. — Police say a woman wanted for the vandalism of a cathedral in Colorado is believed to be in the Portland area.
The Portland Police Bureau on Sunday requested help in locating 26-year-old Madeline Ann Cramer in connection with the October 10 vandalism at the Cathedral Basilica in Denver.
Swastikas and other messages were painted on the church located near the Colorado Capitol.
Police said investigators in Denver had obtained information that Cramer may be in the Portland area.
