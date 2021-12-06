Spokane Valley man who checked on his car when alarm sounded robbed at gunpoint

A man who checked on his car in a Spokane Valley parking lot when his car alarm was sounding was held up and robbed at gunpoint, according to court documents.

The owner of a silver Ford Escape heard a car alarm from the parking lot of his apartment complex, 16606 E. Desmet Court on Nov. 28. Believing it could be his own car, the man went to the lot and found another man rummaging through his SUV, according to a search warrant filed late last week.

The witness approached the man, who was described as a 6-foot, 25- to 39-year-old white man weighing about 175 to 190 pounds. That’s when the man allegedly pointed a black revolver at the witness, who stepped back as the man demanded the keys to the Ford, the witness told police.

Fearing for his life, the witness gave him the keys and watched his car take off in an unknown direction, according to the warrant.

Just before 6:30 p.m. that night the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office got a call from the witness who described the encounter and his silver 2004 Ford Escape with California license plates, according to the warrant.

Around 8 p.m. an on-duty deputy noticed a silver Ford Escape parked on North Dale Road near Trent Avenue, according to the warrant. He waited for two hours for the driver of the allegedly stolen car to return.

When they didn’t, the deputy ran the VIN number and confirmed it as the same car described in the 911 call. The car was towed and booked into the Department of Emergency Management building, where it remained as of Monday.

The suspect was not yet identified. The sheriff’s office is investigating robbery, assault and car theft, according to the warrant.