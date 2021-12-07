‘Critical for our students in Spokane’: Bank of America provides $100,000 grant to Washington STEM

Statewide nonprofit Washington STEM announced Tuesday that it received a $100,000 grant from Bank of America to increase access to science, technology, engineering and math skills and pathways to postsecondary credentials for students in the Spokane region and across Washington state.

Washington students need STEM access to give them the skills they need to succeed, a news release from the two institutions said.

The grant’s focus is on rural students, students of color, females and students from low-income communities.

“Washington STEM’s commitment to advancing excellence, innovation and equity in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education for Washington students is critical for our students in Spokane and around the state,” Kurt Walsdorf, president of Bank of America Spokane, said in the release. “A career in STEM begins with access and a clear pathway to success, especially in our under-resourced communities. Bank of America’s grant is one way we are working with area nonprofits to create more inclusivity and greater economic mobility.”

Washington ranks among the top states in the nation in the concentration of STEM jobs, the release said. By 2030, more than 70% of these jobs will require education beyond high school in the form of a two- or four-year degree or certificate, and 68% will require STEM credentials or literacy.