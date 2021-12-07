Eastern Washington women set record for 3-pointers in win over Multnomah
UPDATED: Tue., Dec. 7, 2021
From staff reports
Jaydia Martin’s attacking nature on the basketball court belies the fact she’s just a freshman.
Eastern Washington’s scoring leader this season hit a career-best five 3-pointers en route to 21 points in a 102-61 victory over Multnomah in a nonconference women’s basketball game at Reese Court in Cheney. EWU set a program record with 18 3-pointers and finished with the third-most points in program history.
Martin, a 6-foot forward, scored 19 points in the first half, and the Eagles (2-4) romped to a 54-20 lead at halftime.
Martin scored her 21 points in just 18 minutes on the floor.
Alexis Pettis also made five 3-pointers for EWU and nearly matched Martin’s efficiency with 17 points in 18 minutes off the bench. Jaleesa Lawrence had four 3-pointers and 15 points, and Jordyn Boesel and Milly Knowles added 11 and 10, respectively.
Dalila Rincan led the Lions (1-8) with 17 points.
Whitman 76, Whitworth 59: The visiting Blues found a gear in the second half Whitworth could not match in a Northwest Conference showdown at the Fieldhouse.
The teams were tied at 34 at halftime before Whitman (7-0, 2-0 NWC) opened the second half with an 11-2 run to take control.
Quincy McDeid, who scored 16 points, drilled a 3-pointer to pull Whitworth (3-5, 0-2) within eight points with 4 minutes left in the game, but the Pirates mustered just one more field goal.
Megan Dorney posted team-high totals of 19 points and 11 rebounds for Whitworth. Korin Baker (Curlew High) scored 17 points for the Blues.
